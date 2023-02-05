Jordan's Queen Rania champions Lebanese and Iraqi fashion during US visit

Queen Rania of Jordan is known for favouring understated elegance and, during her recent trip to the US, she doubled down on her signature effortless style.

She flew to Washington with her husband King Abdullah II, and their son, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, on the king's third official visit to the US capital since President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

The queen hit the sartorial mark for all of her public engagements. For a meeting with the first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, Queen Rania chose a wrap dress in royal blue by the Lebanese couturier Elie Saab.

Called the wrap-effect pleated crepe midi dress, it is from the autumn/winter 2022 collection by Saab and debuted on the Paris runway teamed with thigh-high matching boots. Instead, the queen went for a more demure look, matching the dress with suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi — a favourite among royals and celebrities alike — and carried a Dolce & Gabbana Sicily bag in grey. The vivid blue tone of the queen’s dress matched the intensity of the bright red Brandon Maxwell dress worn by Biden.

For a family meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the US Capitol, Queen Rania wore a silken blouse and trouser ensemble by Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst. In fluid cognac-toned silk, the loose-cut shirt and wide, pleat-fronted trousers were simple and elegant.

Later, the queen was spotted walking through the White House dressed in an open-back shirt by Fendi, and a woven, fitted pencil skirt. To this, she added a Miss Dior bag and pumps by British shoe designer Jennifer Chamandi.

As well as undertaking an international tour, the Jordanian royal family is also preparing for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein to his fiance Rajwa Al Saif on June 1.