Celebrities who have welcomed babies in 2022, from Hilaria Baldwin to Rihanna

While about 385,000 babies are born each day, according to the United Nations, only a few actually make international headlines.

Here are some of those born to celebrity parents this year so far.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child together, making it Alec's eighth.

Their daughter, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, was born on Thursday, weighing about 3 kilograms, Hilaria confirmed on Instagram.

"We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true," the mother wrote in the caption, alongside a compilation of images and videos of the birth and of the baby's siblings meeting her for the first time.

"Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home.”

Nick Cannon

American TV host Nick Cannon welcomed babies number eight and nine this year. Model Lanisha Cole gave birth to daughter Onyx on September 14, becoming Cannon’s ninth child. He also had a boy with Bre Tiesi, also a model, who gave birth to her first child, a boy, on July 25.

"I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," Cannon wrote on Instagram after the birth of Onyx.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Actor Nicolas Cage said hello to his third child this year, his first with wife Riko Shibata, who he met in Japan when filming for the 2021 film Prisoners of the Ghostland. Their daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage, was born on September 7. The Oscar winner is also father to sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, with Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, respectively.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab

American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is also famous for his civil rights activism, took a few weeks before announcing the birth of his baby boy with radio and TV host Nessa Diab.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family.” Diab wrote on Instagram on August 29. “Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato

The couple welcomed their fourth child together in August. Baby Cielo Yoli Rose Buble, their new daughter, was born weighing 3.8kg on August 19. The Canadian singer and Argentine actress are also parents to Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida Amber Betty, 4.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and former boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate on August 5.

The pair also share daughter True, who was born in April 2018.

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch

US singer gave birth to daughter Carmel Allegra towards the end of July, having announced she was pregnant in March.

“And then there were three,” she captioned a photo on Instagram of herself and producer husband Dennis Jauch holding the newborn.

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes

Retired tennis great Maria Sharapova gave birth to her first child, a son named Theodore, with her partner Alexander Gilkes on July 1.

“The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for,” she wrote on Instagram.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner welcomed her second daughter with musician Joe Jonas on July 14, two years to the month since she gave birth to Willa.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate, Princess of Wales, gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, with James Matthews, a former racing driver, earlier this year. The exact date of birth has not been revealed. The couple are also parents to Arthur, 3, and Grace, 1.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild

The socialite couple expanded their family to five earlier this year. Nicky Hilton, a member of the Hilton family of the hotels fame, announced on July 5 that her daughters Lily-Grace and Theodora “Teddy" were big sisters.

“We are officially a party of 5!” she wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten.”

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick

Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino welcomed his second child with singer and model wife Daniella, daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Svika Pick, in July. It was a baby girl and little sister to Leo, their first child, who is 2.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn quietly welcomed their second child earlier this year, announcing the birth in May.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” Sheeran wrote in a caption on Instagram next to a photo of baby socks and blanket in a bassinet. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4.”

Sheeran and Seaborn are also parents to Lyra Antarctica, aged 2, who was born in August 2020.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

In June, American author Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, gave her fans a glimpse of her second baby, Eloise Christina, with husband and actor Chris Pratt.

“May & June,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Schwarzenegger, 32, gave birth to their second daughter on May 21, and they are also parents to older daughter, Lyla Maria, 1.

“Mama and baby are doing well,” Pratt wrote on Instagram at the time.

Pratt also has a son, Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky reportedly welcomed their first child, a boy, in May, following a pregnancy during which the Barbadian singer revamped maternity style.

People Magazine confirmed the celebrity birth, citing a source close to the couple who said they are at home with the baby and that "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents."

No other details, including the child's name, have been made public.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

The birth of Portuguese footballer and his wife Georgina Rodriguez's daughter, Bella Esmeralda, on April 18 was cloaked in tragedy as they also announced the tragic loss of the baby's twin brother.

Ronaldo had been expecting twins with his partner but they sadly lost their son, although their daughter arrived safely.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," said Ronaldo.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support."

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth

It was speculated that actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth had given birth to a baby in April after they were spotted in California pushing a baby stroller, although it wasn't until August that LaBeouf confirmed the news.

He revealed that he and his wife are parents to Isabel, who was five months old at the time, in a letter to her former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, which was published by Variety..

"I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it's AMAZING," he wrote in his email. "Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect."

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence only revealed her child's name and sex in an October cover story with Vogue, even though he was born in February.

The Hunger Games actress called her baby boy Cy, after one of husband Cooke Maroney's favourite artists, Cy Tyombly.

She told the publication that she felt her whole life had started over when he was born. “I just stared. I was just so in love.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Another one of the Jenner-Kardashian clan welcomed a baby this year, as Kylie Jenner gave birth to a son with Houston rapper Travis Scott in February. They announced his name was Wolf, but then the next month decided to go with another name, although they've yet to publicly tell anyone what that is.

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote in her Instagram Stories in. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

The baby boy is Jenner's second child with Scott. The couple have a daughter, Stormi, 4, who celebrates her birthday one day before her new brother, on February 1.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiance, action star Jason Statham welcomed their second baby, Isabella James Statham, in February, on the same day as Jenner and Scott.

The model announced their new daughter's arrival by posting a photo of a bassinet on Instagram, with a glimpse of the baby's hand.

The couple are also parents to Jack Oscar, 4.

Julia Stiles and Preston J Cook

Actress Julia Stiles and husband Preston J Cook announced the birth of baby Arlo in January.

The couple are also parents to Strummer Newcomb, 4.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo!," Stiles wrote in a caption on Instagram alongside a photo of her son's feet. "The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Expand Autoplay Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their daughter Malti Marie. Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, welcomed their first child together via surrogate on January 15.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s statement read.

It wasn't until May that the public were given more details, after the baby spent 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“After 100-plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she said. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

They also revealed the baby girl's name is Malti Marie.

The name Malti comes from the ancient Indian language Sanskrit, and means “fragrant flower” or “moonlight”. It is a name associated with luminance, brightness and brilliance, and was typically common among older generations in India.

Celebrities who have married in 2022, including Jennifer Lopez and Nayanthara — in pictures