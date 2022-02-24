Jennifer Lawrence welcomes first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has another title to add to her already impressive resume: new mother.

The Oscar winning-actress, 31, has reportedly welcomed her first child with art dealer husband Cooke Maroney, according to TMZ, which said it had obtained public records.

The gender of the baby and exact date of birth is not currently known; Lawrence and Maroney have not officially confirmed the news of their new arrival. The Hunger Games star revealed her pregnancy back in September.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked to each other in 2018 and tied the knot in October 2019 in a small wedding in Rhode Island, US, with a reception for 150 guests including celebrity pals Adele, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Amy Schumer.

In June 2019, the actress discussed her relationship with Maroney on Catt Sadler's podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler.

When asked why she chose to marry him, Lawrence said: "I don't know, I started with the basics: 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?'"

"It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney," she said.

Lawrence has been acting since the age of 14, with her first breakout role in 2010's coming-of-age tale Winter Bone. She also appeared as a young Mystique in the X-Men film series and starred as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film trilogy.

In 2012, she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, in which she played a young widow with an unnamed mental disorder. After taking a short break from acting, Lawrence returned with the 2021 Netflix black comedy Don't Look Up, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The film has been nominated for four Academy Awards at this year's Oscars, including Best Picture.

