The most popular baby names in the US for 2022 revealed

Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most common

Liam has been the most popular name for boys for the past five years, while Olivia has unseated Emma for girls for the past three years. AP
Associated Press
May 07, 2022
Olivia and Liam are once again themost common baby names in the US, while Theodore joins the top 10 baby names list for the first time, replacing Alexander in the selection for boys.

The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880. The data is based on applications for Social Security cards.

Based on cultural and demographic trends, the list shows how names can rise and fall in popularity.

Liam has reigned supreme five years in a row, while Olivia unseated Emma as the top name for the past three years, according to agency's list, which was released on Friday.

The top 10 baby names for boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. James

6. William

7. Benjamin

8. Lucas

9. Henry

10. Theodore

The top 10 baby names for girls

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Ava

6. Sophia

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Harper

The “fastest rising” baby names — which signify those growing in popularity — are Amiri for boys and Raya for girls.

The top male names that have decreased in popularity are Jaxtyn, Karsyn and Xzavier. Various spellings of the name Denise also declined in popularity from 2020 to 2021.

The Social Security Administration's latest data shows that 3.64 million babies were born in the US in 2021, which is a slight increase from last year's 3.6 million, but represents an overall decline in the American birth rate.

Updated: May 07, 2022, 12:50 PM
