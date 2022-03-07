Peppa Pig comes to the UAE for the first time at Etihad Arena

Peppa Pig cartoon is popular with children across the world and now younger UAE residents will have the chance to enjoy the beloved British show off-screen, as Peppa comes to Abu Dhabi for the first time for her new adventure.

A show with life-size puppets called Peppa Pig’s Adventure, organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, will take place at Etihad Arena across a four-day run from May 26 to 29.

It follows Peppa as she gets ready for a camping trip to the woods with brother George and her friends from school, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. Daddy Pig is driving the bus, while Peppa and company prepare for their outdoor escapades.

“Peppa Pig is a global phenomenon, which is loved by many, and the Middle East is no exception,” said Nicolas Renna, managing director at event organisers Proactiv Entertainment. “It has always been the plan to bring the show to the region and we are thrilled to see our plan come to life. Peppa Pig’s Adventure is a unique and memorable experience that I know will be enjoyed by many in the UAE.”

Early bird tickets are now on sale, with prices starting from Dh82. Parents can get 15 per cent discounts on tickets for Thursday and Friday shows, with 10 per cent off on Saturday and Sunday shows, with the exception of platinum and VIP options.

Regular tickets will go on sale from March 14, starting from Dh96, alongside an exclusive VIP option that offers ticketholders the best available seats, an interactive experience and a meet-and-greet with the characters.

Shows will take place at 6pm on Thursday and Friday, May 26 and 27, or 11am, 2.30pm and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29.

Visitors will need to present a green pass on the Al Hosn app or present a negative PCR test taken no more than 96 hours before the show. Children under 12 do not need a PCR test.

Face masks are mandatory in the venue, including when seated.

Tickets are available to buy from Etihad Arena’s website