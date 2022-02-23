Maroon 5 to perform for the first time in Abu Dhabi

Maroon 5 is set to perform for the first time in Abu Dhabi. The concert will take place in May at Yas Island's Etihad Arena.

Entertainment company Live Nation announced the concert via social media on Wednesday morning. "Adam Levine and his crew are set to kick it on stage," its post was captioned. "Will you be coming?"

The performance will take place on May 6, with tickets to go on sale on Friday at 10am on Ticketmaster.ae.

The US pop rock band fronted by Levine is no stranger to the UAE. They were the first music act to play at City Walk's Coca-Cola Arena back in 2019. It was the first time the band had played in the country since 2011, when they performed at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Maroon 5 on stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on June 14, 2019. Photo: Coca-Cola Arena

Their debut UAE performance took place in 2008 at Dubai Media City amphitheatre.

Formed in 2002 from the ashes of their previous group, the Britpop-sounding Kara's Flowers (featuring four of the band's six members, including Levine), Maroon 5 have been a mainstay in the charts courtesy of singles such as This Love, Harder to Breathe and Moves Like Jagger, showcasing a hotchpotch of influences ranging from disco and funk to rock.

They've won three Grammy Awards, as well as several other prestigious accolades over the years.

Levine previously told The National he is surprised at the band's consistent success.

"It has been more peaks than valleys,” he said at the time. “I mean, I was very cocky and I was too confident when I was young that we would be successful, but where we are now is so far beyond what I thought would happen that I am very humbled by that. I am still constantly in shock."

A major contributing factor to Maroon 5's durability is Levine's presence as coach in the American version of The Voice, a stint he reprised in 2021 after a four-season hiatus.