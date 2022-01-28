Dubai Shopping Festival closes with 90 per cent sale and fireworks: where to go

After more than six weeks of sales and shows, the 27th Dubai Shopping Festival is finally drawing to a close.

A three-day sale across the city, with discounts of up to 90 per cent, will mark the end of the annual shopping extravaganza. This includes discounts on offers on everything from fashion and children’s clothing to homeware and electronics.

Malls will also have their own special discounts and promotions. Those heading to Dubai Festival City Mall, for example, can avail 10 per cent cashback on the Festival City Malls Gift Card with a minimum spend of Dh1,000. Those making a purchase of Dh50 or more at Ripe By The Bay, the home-grown marketplace, can receive a cashback of 12.5 per cent on total spend.

The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and The Springs Souk are also participating.

This will also be the last chance for shoppers to experience the DSF Market at Al Seef, which features a walkable outdoor playhouse and museum, retail and food stalls.

Meanwhile, fireworks have become a mainstay of the world’s longest-running shopping festival, and residents can expect the sky to light up again this weekend. There will be shows taking place at The Pointe at 9pm, and at The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters Island at 7pm and again at 9.30pm on all three days.

Other experiences to look forward to

DSF has long established that it is more than just a shopping festival, and there’s a wealth of other things to do this weekend.

The DSF Mega Music Weekend will feature performances at the Coca-Cola Arena from singer-songwriter James Blunt on Saturday, Saudi sensation Rashed Al Majed and Iraqi singer Waleed Al Shami on Sunday. The Sawwah hologram experience featuring Abdel Halim Hafez at Al Habtoor City Theatre will also take place on Sunday.

For children (and the young at heart), the Harry Potter Experience will provide a journey through Hogwarts at Mall of the Emirates and the stars of Madagascar will entertain the whole family with the ultimate jungle adventure at City Centre Mirdif.

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures of Dubai Shopping Festival through the years: