Social Distrikt: a new food hall to open at Dubai's The Pointe in January

Social Distrikt, a new food hall coming to The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah, will open its doors on January 12.

The dining concept, which the founders describe as “an experiential food and bar hall venue”, will include 10 established outlets such as Pinsanity, Ichiban Sushi, Zaroob, Circle Cafe, Rock House Sliders, Couqley and Japang.

The food hall takes the space Food District once occupied at The Pointe. That means customers can expect views from the waterfront location, including that of The Palm Fountain.

In addition to food, the casual venue will also have grape gardens, entertainment corners, social spaces, culinary workshop areas and more under one roof.

The outdoor space at Social Distrikt. Antonie Robertson / The National

Limestone Lab, a newly launched hospitality company behind the concept, has also announced its partnership with cloud kitchen Kitopi. Together, they aim to offer a melting pot of cuisines in one place.

“We are proud to be uniting these already established [food and beverage] brands at Social Distrikt, to allow us to create a multisensory dining experience,” says Hassan Ballout, the co-founder of Limestone Lab.

Although the food hall is not yet open, there are already big expansion plans in the works, with branches in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh in the pipeline.

Read more Nine new restaurants to try in Dubai: from a fire kitchen to a speakeasy

“We are adamant to see more than one Social Distrikt,” Ballout told The National.

“We want to create a network, especially for potential brand owners who want to get into a different market without having to spend a lot of money.”

Social Distrikt opens on the back of a number of food halls coming to the UAE over the past few years, including Depachika and the Time Out Market in Dubai, and Botanic Atrium in Abu Dhabi.