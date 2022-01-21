Ain Dubai closes temporarily owing to 'adverse weather conditions'

Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel, is closed until further notice. The Dubai attraction made the announcement on Friday on social media.

“Due to adverse weather conditions of significant wind gusts, we have been advised that it is not safe to operate Ain Dubai today,” the post read.

The UAE is currently experiencing strong winds and waves reaching up to three metres, with temperatures expected to regularly dip below 20°C over the next few days.

Those who have booked tickets are being advised to reschedule for another day; all tickets are valid for a period of seven days (until Friday, January 28) upon presentation of the ticket at the Ain Dubai box office.

Guests can also contact Ain Dubai at aindxb@aindubai.com and reference their PNR number and name to clear any doubts.

“As ever, the priority is the health and safety of our guests and providing them with a safe and enjoyable ride,” the post on social media states.

Ain Dubai, which opened to the public on October 21 last year, is a popular attraction on Bluewaters Island and part of the Dubai skyline.

It has 48 cabins and offers a number of different experiences. On a clear day, visitors should be able to see everything from Bluewaters Island to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, to Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.