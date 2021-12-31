Where to watch the New Year's Eve 2021 fireworks in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and RAK

After a long and tumultuous year for many, it’s time to see 2021 off in grand fashion. And luckily, the UAE knows how to kick off a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration. This year will be no different, with a number of record-breaking attempts announced. Here’s a look at all the UAE venues that will put on a firework display this year.

In Dubai

Burj Khalifa

The big daddy of firework displays, so to speak, will put on a suitably ostentatious show called the Eve of Wonders at the stroke of midnight on Friday. Visitors can expect impressive pyrotechnics and spectacular light shows, as well as a new laser feature that’s making its debut at The Dubai Fountain in sync with Burj Khalifa's programme. Visitors who want to head to Downtown Dubai on the big night, can log on to the U by Emaar app and complete the pre-registration process, after which they will receive individual QR codes that can be used to access all Downtown Dubai locations on New Year's Eve. Several restaurants in The Dubai Mall have launched packages for those looking for a front row seat to the spectacle – although they do come at a hefty price tag – as can be seen here.

Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai New Year's Eve celebrations will feature dance music and fireworks.

The “world’s greatest show” is set to ring in 2022 in a grand manner. There will be two firework displays taking place – one at midnight and another at 3am on Saturday.

Visitors can also expect 13 hours of non-stop festivities, beginning at 3pm. There will be entertainment from world-famous DJs, a midnight “ball drop” at Al Wasl Plaza and celebrations across some of the 192 country pavilions to celebrate the occasion.

Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis, The Palm will host a gala dinner to ring in the New Year, with front row seats to the fireworks.

The luxury hotel has promised “one of Dubai’s largest and most stunning firework and pyrotechnic displays” at midnight on New Year's Eve. Although the duration hasn’t been mentioned, it has announced that the fireworks will light up the skies above the The Royal Beach, turning it into a riot of colour.

Global Village

Global Village will be having eight separate fireworks displays for New Year's Eve 2021.

Family-favourite Global Village will be counting down to 2022 with eight separate firework displays, synchronised to the timings of eight different destinations around the globe. Fireworks will start at the park during the day as Australia enters the new year at 5pm UAE time. Guests will then herald the New Year in Philippines at 8pm, Thailand at 9pm, Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm and Pakistan at 11pm. At midnight, a five-minute firework display will welcome the New Year. An hour later at 1am, the eighth and final firework display will coincide with New Year in Russia.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Enjoy a laser, light and fountain show at Festival City Mall.

There’s plenty of reason to ring in 2022 at Dubai Festival City Mall, which is hosting a New Year's Eve spectacular. The popular Imagine laser, light and fountain show will take place every hour, starting from 6.05pm until 1am, and joined by fireworks at 9pm and midnight. There will also be live performances from musicians, all set against the backdrop of Festival Bay waterfront views.

Bluewaters Island

Bluewaters Island will be having fireworks for NYE 2021.

The waterfront island will be ushering in the New Year with fireworks at the stroke of midnight. In the run up to the display, there will be live music and paparazzi-themed roaming performers entertaining visitors across the island's open avenues.

The entertainment venue will also be showcasing the Middle East’s longest running drone light show, which illustrates the UAE’s journey with 500 drones, taking place at 8pm and 10.30pm. Visitors can take in the festivities from Ain Dubai – which has launched New Year's Eve packages from Dh1,500 – and from many of the restaurants, which have launched set menus for the occasion. Public transport is recommended as parking on the day will be limited to Bluewaters residents, attraction ticket holders, Caesars Palace Dubai hotel guests and restaurant guests with confirmed reservations.

There will be complimentary back-to-back shuttle buses running from 2pm to 2am at Jebel Ali Metro, or visitors can also take a scenic walk via the pedestrian bridge connecting Bluewaters to JBR.

Al Seef

Visitors will be able to catch the fireworks at Meraas waterfront destinations Al Seef and La Mer this New Year's Eve.

The heritage district of Al Seef will be having midnight firework display. With the Dubai Creek in the background and many waterfront restaurants, there's plenty of reason to head there on New Year's Eve.

La Mer

The picturesque waterfront property will host a firework display at midnight. Visitors will be able to enjoy it from many of the venue's dining establishments.

Burj Al Arab

Burj Al Arab will be having an eight minute long fireworks display on December 31.

The world-famous hotel has confirmed there will be a firework display that will run for eight minutes, taking place at midnight on December 31.

In Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Zayed Festival

There will be a 40-minute firework display at Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

All eyes will be on the capital this year, as Abu Dhabi will attempt to break three Guinness World Records as part of Sheikh Zayed Festival's New Year's Eve celebrations. There will be a 40-minute firework display that will attempt to set records for volume, duration and form. The festival organising committee has also lined up a series of entertainment events and performances for the night. A giant drone show that will light up the skies of Al Wathba will also take place. "This will be the first show of its kind and magnitude in the world," said state news agency Wam.

Yas Island

Yas Island will welcome 2022 with two fireworks celebrations at Yas Bay. Set to take place on Thursday at 9pm and then again on Friday at midnight, UAE residents can expect a spectacular display. Apart from pyrotechnics, there will be a live performance by popular Bollywood singer Atif Aslam, who will be performing for the first time on Yas Island at Etihad Arena. Guests between 12 and 16 years of age will require a valid negative PCR test with a 96-hour validity, and guests who are 16 years old and above, must be fully vaccinated with a green status on Al Hosn app, as well as a negative PCR test with a 96-hour validity.

Abu Dhabi Corniche

It's a favourite for NYE celebrations and this year is no different. Abu Dhabi residents will be able to see the skies above the Corniche light up at midnight on December 31.

Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island will host a family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration featuring concerts by a trio of Arab pop stars as well as a fireworks display. The event, running from 6pm to 2am, will take place in the South and North Plazas of the site, with the fireworks best viewed from the promenade. Lebanese pop star Elissa will be joined by Emirati crooner Hussain Al Jassmi and Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees. The trio will perform separately at the 1,200 capacity South Plaza as part of a sold-out concert. Doors open at 7pm, with performances to begin an hour later. The family activities will take place in North Plaza, where doors will open from 6.30pm. In addition to food and beverage stalls, there will be a giant version of popular board games and areas to play basketball and test your archery skills. Entry is free, with the exception of the concert which is ticketed.

Saadiyat Beach Club

The Saadiyat Island venue will have dazzling fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

Residents of Al Ain can head over to the attraction, which is popular with locals and tourists, as there will be a grand display to usher in 2022.

Madinat Zayed

There will also be a grand fireworks show in the Al Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi at midnight.

In Sharjah

Sharjah's firework display lights up the sky at Al Majaz Waterfront.

Al Majaz Waterfront

The leisure destination is a favourite for families come New Year’s Eve, and this year will be no different. Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced that there will be a 10-minute long fireworks show lighting up the sky in Al Majaz Waterfront. The family-friendly venue has a number of dining spots for those who want front row seats for the display.

Khorfakkan Beach

Over at the east coast, Sharjah residents will be able to take in a 10-minute-long firework display at Khorfakkan Beach. Here too, there is a variety of restaurants and cafes offering viewing spots.

In Ras Al Khaimah

The emirate's organising committee for the night is gearing up for a Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks display, which will feature pyrodrones, lights, colours and shapes. The 12-minute pyrotechnic spectacle, which will cover a 4.7-kilometre area along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, will aim to break two world records. The first attempt will be for the Most Remote Operated Multirotors / Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously and the second attempt is for the Highest Altitude Multirotor / Drone Firework Display.

Gates will open at 4pm for the firework display.

Family-friendly activities and events around the display are being planned, plus children’s play areas and food and drinks outlets.

To mark the beginning of 2021, Ras Al Khaimah dazzled guests with a 10-minute firework show that won the Guinness World Records titles for most unmanned aerial vehicles for launching fireworks simultaneously, and the longest fireworks waterfall.

This list is being updated*