Dh4,000 for Nando's? Dubai Mall restaurants gear up for pricey New Year's Eve packages

New York has its ball drop in Times Square, Edinburgh has Hogmanay and Dubai has its Burj Khalifa fireworks and laser show.

It also has expensive all-you-can-eat packages at restaurants in The Dubai Mall, as spectators look for the best seat in the house from which to watch the celebrations.

These seats are on The Dubai Fountain's promenade, and a select few restaurants can offer tables in this area.

Don’t expect fine dining, as some of the priciest packages are offered at major fast-food chains serving up the likes of burgers and chips.

Nando's for Dh4,000

One is South African chicken chain Nando's, which will cost adults looking to sit on one of four tables by the promenade a whopping Dh4,000 each, with children aged 6 to 12 costing Dh2,000.

The package includes all you can eat from a special New Year’s Eve menu, with options such as chicken on the bone, beef and veggie burgers, a Caesar salad, various appetisers and Hershey's Kisses brownie bites and ice cream for dessert.

There are other packages available, ranging from Dh1,000 for indoor seating to Dh3,000 for the silver package, and food and drinks are served between 8pm and midnight.

Burgers at Five Guys, Black Tap and CZN Burak

American burger chain Five Guys, which offers one of the best views of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain, has two ticket options. The gold ticket, with seating on the promenade, will cost diners Dh1,600 per person and includes all you can eat and drink from 7pm to 1am. The silver ticket, with seating on the back terrace, costs Dh1,300.

Black Tap offers a variety of burgers, from beef to chicken and a vegan option. Photo: Black Tap

Another beloved American burger joint, Black Tap, which is relatively new to The Dubai Mall, will offer premium promenade seating for Dh1,500 per person, terrace seating for Dh1,250 and indoor seating for Dh1,000.

There’s a set menu available, including sharing wings and a range of appetisers, plus one main course from six options – such as beef, chicken and vegan burgers – and a CrazyShake per person, plus two craft mocktails and unlimited soft drinks. The party starts at 8pm here.

Another The Dubai Mall newcomer is CZN Burak Burger, from Turkey's Instagram-famous chef Burak Ozdemir, better known as CznBurak. It’s also offering a New Year’s Eve package for Dh1,500, which includes all-you-can-eat on select menu items.

Xiao long bao at Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung is famous for its dumplings. Instagram / Din Tai Fung

Over at the massively popular Taiwan-born Chinese restaurant Din Tai Fung promenade seating will set adults back by Dh2,500 and for children aged between 4 and 12 it’s Dh2,000.

Terrace seating is Dh1,500 for adults and Dh750 for children, while indoor seating is Dh1,000 and Dh500 (children under 4 can go for free).

Unlimited food and drinks are available from 5pm to 2am, and guests can order from the whole menu, which includes favourites such as meticulously made soup dumplings or xiao long bao.

Go Italian or international

Italian spot Carluccio's is also getting in on the action, rolling out a red carpet, setting up a photo booth and offering a four-course set menu with welcome drinks and a palate cleanser.

It's a bit more upmarket here, as the menu includes items such as truffle burrata, rigatoni prawn and pistachio and char-grilled rib eye, plus classic panettone and panna cotta for dessert.

It costs adults Dh2,625 (including taxes) to sit on the promenade, Dh1,890 on the terrace and Dh1,050 for indoor seating. For children, it’s Dh945 on the terrace and Dh525 inside.

The terrace at Gia Italian restaurant at The Dubai Mall. Photo: Gia

Another upscale Italian restaurant, Gia, is serving up a three-course set menu alongside views of the fountain and fireworks, from 7.30pm onwards, with terrace seating at Dh1,800 per person and indoor seating for Dh1,200.

Elsewhere, casual international restaurant Social House has a four-course menu and four ticket options, ranging from Dh1,399 for indoor seating to Dh1,899 for the promenade spots. This includes special gift hampers, unlimited drinks and entertainment from 7.30pm.