UAE to attempt five Guinness World Records with fireworks on New Year's Eve

Abu Dhabi will attempt to break three Guinness World Records as part of Sheikh Zayed Festival's New Year's Eve celebrations, said state news agency Wam.

The 40-minute fireworks display will attempt to set records for volume, duration and form.

The festival organising committee has also lined up a series of folkloric and entertainment events and performances for the night.

A giant drone show that will light up the skies of Al Wathba will also take place. "This will be the first show of its kind and magnitude in the world," said Wam.

Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali, known as the "voice of the UAE", will perform on the night, as well as Iraqi artist Ali Saber.

There will be plenty of entertainment for children, including theatre shows and circus performances, plus games at Funfair City and more activities at Al Forsan International Sports Resort, running from 4pm to 1am.

Visitors can expect carnival performances, art and cultural shows and roaming entertainment, too, as well as folkloric arts and crafts, traditional songs and dance, including Emirati heritage demonstrations.

Record-breaking fireworks in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah is also setting out to make sure the new year gets off to a spectacular start.

The emirate’s organising committee for the night is gearing up for another Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks display, which will feature pyrodrones, lights, colours and shapes.

The 12-minute pyrotechnic spectacle, which will cover a 4.7-kilometre area along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, will aim to break not one but two world records.

The first attempt will be for the Most Remote Operated Multirotors / Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously and the second attempt is for the Highest Altitude Multirotor / Drone Firework Display.

Watch last year's record-breaking display here:

This year's will feature 15,000 fireworks effects that have taken 5,000 hours of work, plus more than 130 sea pontoons and a fleet of hundreds of pyrotechnic drones.

The fireworks have been designed at European factories and handcrafted over the last few months. The display will be accompanied by orchestral and modern music.

Gates will open at 4pm for the fireworks display.

Family-friendly activities and events around the display are being planned, plus children’s play areas and food and beverage outlets.

To mark the beginning of 2021, Ras Al Khaimah dazzled guests with a 10-minute fireworks show that won the Guinness World Records titles for most unmanned aerial vehicles for launching fireworks simultaneously, and the longest fireworks waterfall.