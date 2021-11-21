Farmers' Souq: buy fresh goods direct from Emirati farmers at new Dubai market

Residents of the UAE can now get their hands on some unique and traditional products at a new pop-up market in town.

Dubai Municipality has just launched its first Farmers' Souq, taking place at Al Nakheel Park, also known as Palm Park, every Friday from 4pm to 11.30pm, until March. It is a free agricultural platform for Emirati farmers to sell their produce and wares, with the aim of supporting local projects.

The inaugural event was held on Friday. About 30 vendors gathered in the green space to sell a range of locally grown produce such as vegetables and fruits, honey, dates and herbs.

Other items visitors can expect to come across include some speciality products that would otherwise be hard to find in stores, such as Emirati chami, a home-made cottage cheese, kahwa (a traditional tea) powder, and fresh camel's milk.

Rashid Essa Lootah, of 3zbatkm, one of the vendors, says it’s an excellent initiative.

“For one year now, I’ve been selling my products, but only through Instagram,” says Lootah, who grows organic fruits and vegetables in Dubai. He takes pride in the yellow zucchini – rare for this region – and fresh cucumber, although his produce depends on the season. He also sells pickled vegetables.

Antaj 3zbtna, another vendor, sells a range of products from their farm in Al Ain, such as vinegar and honey, as well as dried lemon powder and chami.

The Farmers' Souq also includes kiosks where customers can pick up refreshments such as coffee or gelato. Or, in keeping with the overall theme, they can go the traditional route and purchase Emirati treats such as warm luqaimat, freshly made at the venue at one of the stalls and drizzled with sesame seeds and honey, or regag, also freshly-made on site.

The Dubai Municipality Farmers' Souq takes place every Friday, 4pm-11.30pm; until March; free entry; Palm Park (Al Nakheel Park)