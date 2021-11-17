A giant desert-themed festive market is coming to Dubai

Festive stalls, hot chocolate, meet-and-greets with Santa Claus and a giant Christmas tree. Visitors will soon be able to enjoy all this and more, while surrounded by desert, in what makes for a pretty uniquely Middle Eastern festive market.

It’s all part of Bab Al Shams Desert Resort’s seasonal celebrations. The hotel will be launching its desert-themed festive market on December 10. The 12-day event will take place daily from 6pm to 10pm, concluding on December 21.

There’s an entrance fee of Dh50 per person, which includes a meet-and-greet with Santa, and a gift for the little ones. For adults, it includes festive treats (think hot chocolate or mulled drinks).

Visitors can pick up festive goodies at Bab Al Shams' desert-themed market. Photo: Bab Al Shams

Visitors can expect to find the place decked up with an impressive 12-metre Christmas tree as well as other decorations, while there will be festive music to usher in the spirit of the season.

Guests can also browse through kiosks selling everything from festive products to seasonal food and beverages.

For those wanting to stay a little longer, there will be a daily Christmas-themed buffet dinner – complete with Christmas carols – at Al Forsan restaurant from 7pm to 11.30pm, at an extra charge.

Bab Al Shams is hosting a festive market against the desert backdrop. Photo: Bab Al Shams

The event will be located at the Bedouin area of the Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, giving visitors a pretty unique view of the dunes beyond.

December 10 to December 21; 6pm-10pm; Dh50 per person; Bedouin area, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort; A Qudra Road; Dubai, 04 809 6100; babalshams.com