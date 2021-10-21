Halloween 2021 in Abu Dhabi: the best family activities, dinners and deals

Halloween is almost upon us, so it’s time to pick out the scariest costume you can find and get ready to celebrate all things that go bump in the night.

A number of notable venues within Abu Dhabi are launching events – from brunches to murder-mystery nights – for the occasion, and with October 31 falling on a Sunday this year, you know that Halloween weekend is going to be packed.

Here’s a look at the best spots for tricks and treats across the capital.

For families

The Lawn, Al Maryah Island

A “Monster Village” will be set up at The Lawn, outside The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, to delight youngsters for Halloween. Expect themed decorations and plenty of activities to keep the children, including mask-making, jack-o-lantern-carving, pumpkin-painting and treat bag-crafting.

Thursday and Friday, October 28 and 29, 4.30pm-10.30pm; various prices; The Lawn, outside The Galleria, Al Maryah Island; thegalleria.ae

Bab Al Nojoom

The luxury camping experience in Abu Dhabi has plenty of spooks and scares lined up this Halloween. Families can expect a treasure hunt, face-painting and music, and can then head to 28 Degrees for ghost stories – fun for the whole family.

Friday, October 29; from 7pm; Dh250 for adults, Dh125 for 5 to 12-years-olds; babalnojoum.com

Droplets by Caboodle

It’s a day of spooks and scares over at the interactive play area for children on Sunday, October 31. From 2pm to 6pm, expect a range of Halloween-themed activities including a trick-or-treat extravaganza, arts and crafts, music, hand-painting and more. Make sure youngsters are dressed in their Halloween best for a chance to win plenty of prizes. This is suitable for children aged up to 6 and they should all be accompanied by an adult.

Sunday, October 31; 2pm-6pm; Dh99 for two hours; The Galleria Al Maryah Island; 02 584 9548 or WhatsApp 055 800 2781; dropletsbycaboodle.ae

Baby Sensory

The experts in baby development classes are putting together two events for tiny tots this Saturday. Baby Pumpkin and Spooky Wooky are age-appropriate fun activities that aren’t designed to scare, but to create a fun atmosphere that celebrates autumn. Be sure to dress the little monsters up. There are different times depending on ages, with children up to the age of three and a half allowed to participate.

Saturday, October 23; Dh120 for two hours for baby and parents; Abu Dhabi Country Club; 055 112 6895; booking@babysensory.ae

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi is having a themed kayaking night for Halloween. Photo: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Make this Halloween one to remember by spending it kayaking into the night. The still waters of the world-famous art museum make for a perfect spooky setting and, to add to the vibe, Louvre Abu Dhabi is inviting kayakers to dress up in costume during the two evening sessions on Sunday, October 31 – the scarier the better.

Sunday, October 31, 7.30pm and 9pm; Dh126 each; Louvre Abu Dhabi; louvreabudhabi.ae

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

Scooby's Trickity Treats will be held every Saturday throughout Halloween. Photo: Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

The indoor theme park is having a month of spooktacular events to celebrate the season. Every week throughout October will be Frightful Friday at Gotham City, with villains planning a takeover and two new DC supervillains making an appearance. On Saturdays, families can go on a mystery-solving adventure with Scooby-Doo and the gang. All they have to do is pick up a Scooby’s Trickity Treats Map from the entrance, find the treat stations, get stamped and take the goodies.

Meanwhile, Cartoon Junction will be transformed – think carved pumpkins, dangling spiderwebs, scarecrows and Looney Tunes characters dressed to spook.

Finally, for ladies, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi is introducing its first costume-themed Women of Warner ladies' night on Tuesday, October 26, from 6pm to 11pm. No men allowed.

Every Friday and Saturday throughout October; Dh295 for a single-day ticket; Yas Island; wbworldabudhabi.com

For the foodies

Coya Abu Dhabi

Skulls and ceviches await at Coya Abu Dhabi's Halloween bash. Photo: Coya Abu Dhabi

The Peruvian hot spot is pulling out all the stops with a spooky night brunch dubbed “The Uncontacted Tribe” on Thursday, October 28. The theme is loosely based on a tribe that operates within the Amazonian rainforest and rumour has it that some members will be making their way to the UAE, ready to party, that evening.

A specially curated playlist, a set-up inspired by the rainforest, and Coya’s famous ceviches, maki rolls, sashimi and chicken baos, will make this an evening to remember.

Thursday, October 28, from 6.30pm; prices start at Dh650; The Galleria, Al Maryah Island; 02 306 7000, coyarestaurant.com

PJ O’ Reilly’s

For a good ol' whodunnit, head over to the classic Irish pub, which will be hosting two murder mystery dinners, in partnership with In The Details events. Guests will be encouraged to solve clues, interpret evidence and find the murderer – and costumes are highly recommended, of course.

Thursday and Friday, October 28 and 29, from 7pm; from Dh250; Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street; 02 695 0515; pjspubabudhabi.com

Stars ‘n’ Bars

Party the day and night away at the sports pub, which will be hosting an American Horror Story-themed six-hour brunch on Friday, October 29. Expect tasty treats and themed decor, and the best-dressed guest will win a Dh2,000 cash prize.

Friday, October 29, 1pm-7pm; Dh299; Yas Marina, Yas Island; starsnbars.ae

Glo Bar

Rooftop venue Glo will be having a three-day Halloween extravaganza. Photo: Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Head over to the laid-back lounge which will be transformed into the “Haunted Halls of Hallgloween” for a spectacular three-day special. Contests, prizes and costumes are expected and there will be a live performance by the resident sax player. Meanwhile, the chef has prepared a menu complete with monster popcorn, Frankenstein nachos and spooky pizza.

Friday to Sunday, October 29 to 31, from 6pm; Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island; rosewoodhotels.com

VaKaVa

The ceviche huachinango at VaKaVa Abu Dhabi

The Latin-American restaurant is celebrating Halloween with a Dia de los Muertos brunch on Friday, October 29. The adults-only meal will feature live entertainment and spooky decor, and guests are encouraged to wear their creepiest costumes to win prizes. Meanwhile, on the menu are hot and cold sharing-style starters, which will be followed by a choice of a signature main and a dessert.

Friday, October 29, 2pm to 5pm; Dh295; Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers; Corniche Road; 02 811 5666; etihadtowers.FBreservations@conradhotels.com

