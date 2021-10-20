Halloween 2021 in Dubai: the spookiest activities, brunches and deals

Calling all ghouls and goblins. Halloween is almost upon us, so it’s time to pick out the scariest costume you can find and get ready to celebrate all things that go bump in the night. Thankfully, you’ll have some help, as a number of venues in Dubai are launching events – from brunches to runs – to celebrate the day.

With October 31 falling on a Sunday this year, the previous weekend is also packed with events.

Here’s a look at the best spots for tricks and treats.

For families

Legoland Dubai

Legoland Dubai is celebrating Halloween with Lego pumpkin-making and more. Photo: Legoland Dubai

From Wednesday to Sunday, October 31, the theme park will have a range of activities to entertain little ones while adults take in the Instagrammable Halloween setting. An animated game of “brick or treat” will take place, with plenty of candy up for grabs, and opening times will be extended on weekends.

Meanwhile, expect Lego pumpkin-making sessions, and “cobweb” dance classes in Miniland. Halloween treats will also be available: think black ice cream from Knight’s Table and cookie-decorating at The Cafe.

Wednesday to Sunday, October 20 to October 31; 11am-6pm (or 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays); Dh275 for a full-day ticket, with 20 per cent discount if booked 24 hours in advance; Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite Palm Jebel Ali; legoland.com

Halloween Run

The family-friendly Halloween Run is back this year at Dubai Festival City Mall. Don your most ghoulish (yet comfy) costumes and lace up those shoes. There are distances of one kilometre, 2.5km and 5km, participation medals for all, sweets for the children, and a prize for the best costume, too. Advance registration is required.

Saturday, October 30; 6pm onwards; Dh125 per person; Dubai Festival City Mall; www.raceme.ae/event/the-halloween-run/

RollDXB

RollDXB will be hosting two Halloween events. Pawan Singh / The National

On Wednesday, October 27, a Halloween version of this indoor skating rink's ladies' night will take place, with all women invited to dress to distress. The best costume stands to be rewarded by an all-female panel, with the prize being a yearly pass.

Meanwhile, Friday, October 29, is for the whole family, with earlier sessions for the younger ones, and an ultimate costume contest after 8pm. It's about spooks on skates here.

Wednesday and Friday, October 27 and 29; Dh135 for one session/1.5 hour; Port Rashid, Dubai; rolldxb.com

Theatre of Digital Art

Theatre of Digital Art will be hosting a Halloween party as well as family-friendly activities. Photo: Theatre of Digital Art

For the first time, Theatre of Digital Art will host two Halloween-themed activities. Adults are encouraged to dress up for a special Halloween party on Thursday, October 28, with DJ Blaise providing some electrifying beats and dressing up highly encouraged. Meanwhile, little ones can have fun by hunting for spooky Halloween eggs on Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30, and there will be a surprise waiting for them to take home as many eggs as they find.

Thursday to Saturday, October 28 to 30; adults party is from 9pm onwards, children’s activities at noon-1pm; Dh150 for the adults party, and Dh50 and Dh100 for children and adults at the children’s activities; 04 277 4044; Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah; tickets.toda.ae/en

The Lost Chambers Aquarium

The Lost Chambers Aquarium will be transformed into the 'Haunted Chambers' for Halloween. Photo: Atlantis, The Palm

For Halloween, Atlantis, The Palm's aquarium will be transformed into the eerie Haunted Chambers, where residents will come face-to-face with spooky decorations, games and sea creatures – all this with the usual ethereal underwater setting and photo opportunities around every corner. It promises to be a haunting – and educational – experience for the little monsters.

Friday to Sunday, October 29 to 31; 10.30am-9pm; Dh85 per adult and one child under 12 in costume enters free with each paying adult; 04 426 2626; atlantis.com

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Never mind Halloween candy; pop over to any of the branches of LDC Kitchen + Coffee in costume and you can get a free scoop of ice cream. Offer is valid to all as long as you’re dressed to spook.

Sunday, October 31; 7am to midnight; across all branches in Dubai; @ldckitchen on Instagram

Candylicious

Candylicious has launched an Ultimate Halloween Box

Since Halloween isn't complete without candy, Candylicious has put together the Ultimate Halloween Box. It's packed to the brim with ghoulish delights – think love hearts, candy corn, chocolates and bubblegum – and also extras such as a door sign to welcome ghostly guests, a pumpkin headband, a dead groom doll and a pumpkin trick-or-treat bag to store your stash. It's all perfect for gifting or trick-or-treating, and they'll deliver to your doorstep too.

Available until Sunday, October 31; delivery throughout Dubai and Abu Dhabi; Dh285; WhatsApp on 052 421 8591 for Dubai orders and 056 174 4084 for Abu Dhabi orders; The Dubai Mall; @candyliciousworld on Instagram

Roxy Cinemas

Thinking of catching a movie come Halloween? Roxy Cinemas City Walk and The Beach has a line-up of spooktacular festivities to get the whole family in the right spirit. Those heading down there between Wednesday and Sunday, October 27 and 31, will find the cinema transformed to scare while cinema staff will be dressed in hair-raising outfits. Plus, movie fans can enjoy a Halloween Combo of orange popcorn with a hot dog and drink for Dh35.

Throughout this five-day celebration, Roxy Cinemas will also be hosting a Halloween experience for the little ones with a game of trick-or-treat in the cinema foyers. There's a thrilling line-up of films to boot, too, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Halloween Kills.

Wednesday to Sunday, October 27 to 31; Roxy Cinemas, City Walk and The Beach; www.theroxycinemas.com

Lime Tree Cafe

Lime Tree Cafe will be selling Halloween cookies. Photo: Lime Tree Cafe

This home-grown cafe has launched a collection of fun hand-iced Halloween cookies for the season. Customers can pick up vanilla spiders (Dh18 for two), Frankenstein heads (Dh24 for two), cats and bats (Dh25 for two), Casper the Ghost and friends (Dh15 for two) and more. Whether for Halloween parties, trick-or-treating, or simply to indulge yourself, these are a treat.

Available until Sunday, October 31; across all seven branches in Dubai; 04 325 6325; thelimetreecafe.com

For the foodies

Bla Bla Dubai

Bla Bla Dubai is JBR's largest beach club with plenty of dining options for foodies. Photo: Bla Bla

JBR’s largest beach club will be decked up for the night, with individual venues hosting their own fright fests. Expect to be greeted by mythical creatures at The Tent, experience a Dia de Muertos parade at The Backroom and The Rooftop, and find face painting available venue-wide. Other than the roaming entertainment and other surprises, DJ Bliss will ensure a frightfully good time on Saturday, October 30.

Friday to Sunday; October 29 to 31; 6pm-3am (with entertainment 9pm onwards); various times; JBR; 04 584 4111; blabladubai.ae

Billionaire Dubai

Expect dinner with a show for Halloween 2021 at Billionaire Dubai. Photo: Billionaire Dubai

Gravity-defying acrobats, singers, dancers and a spooky-season flourish – Billionaire Dubai will have it all, and you can enjoy it while enjoying live fire cooking from Josper Grill. Dishes such as bao buns and Billionaire rollswill make this a treat for the eyes and taste buds.

Sunday, October 31; 9.30pm onwards; Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, 04 510 3100; billionairesociety.com

Farriers

Farriers at Meydan Hotel will be hosting brunch for the whole family. Photo: Meydan Hotel

Farriers at Meydan Hotel will host a Big Family Halloween Brunch on Friday, October 29. While the adults enjoy the live cooking stations and special Halloween menu, there will be treats and a dedicated corner for the children. There will also be Halloween characters roaming around – so watch out.

Friday, October 29, 1pm-4pm; Dh249 per person, children under 5 dine for free, those 11 and under get 50 per cent off; The Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba; 04 381 3111; themeydanhotel.com

Hotel Cartagena

Ceviche at Hotel Cartagena Restaurant

Dress to impress at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai restaurant’s popular brunch, as it will be giving away a prize voucher of brunch for four to the person with the best costume. Guests can enjoy the views from the 72nd floor, party with dancers, bongos and a DJ, and enjoy all the restaurant’s brunch signatures, as well as some themed drinks.

Friday, October 29; 1pm-4pm; Dh295; Hotel Cartagena, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai; 04 350 9287; hotelcartagena.ae

Larte

Halloween-themed food will be available at Larte's family-friendly brunch. Photo: Larte

It’s fun for the entire family over at Larte, which will host Halloween costume competitions ( in three categories, according to age group), plus a scavenger hunt. There's free pool access, scary children’s movies, game rooms, entertainment, and pizza and pasta-making. Meanwhile, mums and dads can indulge in Italian favourites.

Friday, October 29, 1pm-4pm; Dh699 for two adults and two children; Studio One Hotel; 04 581 6870; studioonehotel.com

Tipsy Lion

The British pub is having a Dead Famous Party, so dress up like your favourite dead celebrity and your first drink is on the house. Spooky celebs will also get a 50 per cent discount on their drinks for the rest of the night. There will also be games and plenty of tunes.

Thursday, October 28; 8pm until late; Downtown Dubai; 058 896 0045; tipsyliondubai.com

Wavehouse

Frightful decorations and themed bites await at Wavehouse from this Sunday to Sunday, October 31. At a costume competition from 3pm to 10pm every day from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31, people wearing the most creative costumes can win prizes such as a weekend stay in Atlantis, The Palm, with a sea lion and dolphin experience for four guests included.

Sunday to Sunday, October 24 to 31; noon to 1am; a la carte menu; Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah; 04 426 2626; atlantis.com

Warehouse

Warehouse is celebrating Halloween with a special "haunted village". Photo: Warehouse

The restaurant will host a Warehouse Halloween brunch on Friday, October 29, from 1pm to 4pm, with ghostly scenery, spook-tacular food and stunning performances. After you're done with that, you can wander through its Halloween village, which will offer Halloween-themed food and drink stalls. A total of Dh25 gets you a booklet with coupons that can be exchanged for food and drinks, with live entertainment and competitions ongoing.

Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30; the haunted village on Friday will be from 5pm onwards, and on Saturday, 1pm-midnight; Dh135 for brunch with soft drinks; Dh25 for the booklet; Warehouse, Le Meridien Dubai; 04 702 2455; warehouse-dubai.com

