All the celebrities who had babies in 2021: Scarlett Johansson welcomes baby boy Cosmo

There are a host of A-list names expecting babies in 2021, from Ashley Graham and Cardi B, to Princess Beatrice and Rachel McAdams.

Following the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby girl, Lilibet, actress Gal Gadot and sportsman, Usain Bolt, have also seen their families grow in recent months.

There have also been a number of top-secret pregnancies, including Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, who have announce the arrival of baby boy Cosmo, and Amber Heard who welcomed baby girl, Oonagh Paige, in April.

Already in 2021, the likes of Karlie Kloss, Princess Eugenie, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, and Mandy Moore have welcomed their little bundles of joy, as well as Swedish royals Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia.

Here, we'll keep you up to date with all the new celebrity arrivals ...

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson, 36, and her Saturday Night Live star husband Colin Jost, 39, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cosmo.

Jost took to Instagram to confirm the news on August 18, as the couple kept both the pregnancy and birth a closely-guarded secret.

"Ok ok we had a baby," Jost wrote in the straight-to-the-point social media post. "Hs name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

He added: "Privacy would be greatly appreciated," and pointed all inquiries to "publicist" Michael Che, his SNL co-star. Che's Instagram bio now reads, "Cosmo’s publicist."

Jost's post was accompanied with the hashtags, "#wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #weregoingtodisneyworld".

Johansson and Jost married in an "intimate ceremony" in October 2020, after getting engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. Johansson is also mum to daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 6, who she had with ex-husband and French journalist, Romain Dauriac.

Halsey and Alev Aydin

Singer Halsey, 26, and her partner, screenwriter Alev Aydin, welcomed a baby boy on July 14.

Named Ender Ridley Aydin, the Be Kind singer wrote of the new arrival: "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

Amber Heard

Surprise baby news, actress Amber Heard announced that she welcomed a baby girl named Oonagh Paige Heard on July 1. She was born via a surrogate on April 8.

Heard wrote on Instagram: "I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and her property developer husband Yaron Varsano have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Daniella. She announced the news on June 29.

"My sweet family ... I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family," the Israeli actress wrote on Instagram. "I’m sending all of you love and health."

The couple were already parents to daughters, Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

News that Ewan McGregor, 50, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 36, had welcomed a baby boy was confirmed by his eldest daughter, Clara McGregor, 25, on June 28.

Named Laurie, Clara wrote: "Welcome to the world little brother ❤️ congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift."

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett

Record-breaking Jamaican track star Usain Bolt announced the birth of his twin sons in an Instagram post on Father’s Day.

The post shows Bolt sitting next to his partner Kasi Bennett, their daughter Olympia Lightning and the newborn twins Thunder and Saint Leo. The post did not specific when they were born.

Bennett also posted a shot of the couple posing with the twins and daughter with the caption: "Happy Father's Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!".

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed baby girl Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4. AFP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their second child, a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4.

The baby was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California at 11.40am on Friday. She will be known as Lili.

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan said on their Archewell website that their newborn daughter was "more than we could have ever imagined".

"We remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," they said.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

Singer Ellie Goulding and her art dealer husband Caspar Jopling welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 29. The news was confirmed by Jopling on Instagram, who said both mother and son were "happy and healthy".

He announced the news by sharing a picture of Google's current world population count, crossing out the number to add one more. In another picture, he shared an image of flowers sent to the family. "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job," he wrote. "But during this magical and personal moment, we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you."

To confirm their son's name, Arthur Ever Winter, Jopling shared a photo of the birth notice from a UK paper. There was initial speculation that the couple had welcomed a baby boy.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Dakota. EPA

Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed a baby boy.

The new arrival was born on April 5 and is named Dakota, in honour of the Home Alone actor's sister Dakota, who died on December 9, 2008 at age 29.

"We're overjoyed," Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, told Esquire.

Mena Suvari and Michael Hope

Actress Mena Suvari has welcomed her first child, a baby boy with husband Michael Hope.

Christoper Alexander Hope was born in early April, and the American Pie actress's representative said, "Both baby and mum are doing wonderfully."

Leslie Odom Jr and Nicolette Robinson

Hamilton and One Night in Miami ... star Leslie Odom Jr has welcomed a baby boy with actress wife Nicolette Robinson.

"More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids...? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away," the Oscar-nominated star wrote on Instagram. "I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude."

The tot was born on March 25. The couple are already parents to Lucille Ruby, who turned 4 on April 23.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

La La Land actress Emma Stone and her comedy writer and director husband Dave McCary have welcomed a baby girl, their representative confirmed on March 28.

The couple have not confirmed the newborn's name or birthday.

Famously private, the pair married in secret in early 2020 and kept quiet news of Stone's pregnancy until late 2020.

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia

The Swedish royal couple welcomed their third child on March 26 in Stockholm. The baby, Prince Julian, joins Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's other sons, Princes Alexander and Gabriel.

"We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family," Prince Carl, 41, said in a press release.

"Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family."

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

The TV personality and conservationist, who is the only daughter of famous Australian zookeeper and wildlife expert Steve Irwin, has welcomed her first child. Irwin, 22, and her husband, Chandler Powell, became parents to daughter Grace Warrior on March 25.

"Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," explained Irwin on Instagram, as she shared pictures of the tot.

The baby arrived on the couple's first wedding anniversary.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

Former child star Hilary Duff welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Mae James Bair, on March 24. She confirmed the news on March 28.

Duff shared news of the newborn's arrival on Instagram, posting a photo of herself in a birthing pool with older daughter, Banks Violet Bair, 2, and husband, Matthew Koma, and son, Luca Cruz Comrie, 9, looking on.

Duff and Koma share daughters Banks and Mae together, Duff welcomed son Luca with ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Fans assumed that Duff had welcomed the new arrival when she shared a photo of Banks in the bath on March 27, with the caption: "I’m a big sister ... marinating on how I feel about that!"

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French

High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale welcomed a baby girl with husband Christopher French on March 23.

"Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21," Tisdale, 35, wrote on Instagram.

Reflecting on motherhood a few days after her daughter's birth, the actress wrote: "I don't think I've ever felt more exhausted. But it is so worth it. I can't believe what my body was capable of until now, it's amazing and I'm so grateful it brought this beautiful gift into our life. So now I will be gentle with myself and heal and I have a pretty amazing partner taking care of both the baby and me."

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall have welcomed a baby boy, Lucas. Getty Images

British royal Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her rugby player husband, Mike Tindall, have welcomed a baby boy, Lucas Tindall.

During a rugby podcast interview, Mike confirmed the news, saying the baby was born on March 21, after discussing a weekend of rugby news.

A representative for the couple has since confirmed: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall." They also revealed the tot was born at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park, reportedly on the bathroom floor. He weighed 3.7 kilograms.

Gatcombe Park is the Gloucestershire, England, home of Anne, Princess Royal and her children. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who the couple have paid tribute to with Lucas's middle name.

The couple are also parents to Mia Grace, 7, and Lena Elizabeth, 2.

Baby Lucas is Queen Elizabeth II's 10th great-grandchild after Savannah Phillips, 10, Isla Phillips, 8, Prince George, 7, Mia Tindall, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, Prince Louis, 2, Lena Tindall, 2, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, and August Brooksbank, newborn.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has welcomed a baby with businessman Joshua Kushner, the brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The couple have not announced a name or the tot's gender, just that it was born on March 14. However, Kushner did share a photo of the newborn wearing a little blue hat, which would traditionally imply they had a baby boy.

"Welcome to the world," Kushner captioned the photo on social media.

Andy and Kim Murray

Scottish tennis star Andy Murray and wife Kim Murray have welcomed their fourth baby. The couple confirmed the news to People magazine, without revealing their child's name, gender or date of birth, however, they made the statement on March 12.

The couple are already parents to Sophia Olivia, 5, Edie, 3, and Teddy, 1.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

On March 8, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski welcomed baby boy Sylvester Apollo Bear with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski wrote on Instagram: "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life." She has since referred to the newborn with the nickname Sly.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

On March 1, Hilaria Baldwin announced that she and her 30 Rock actor husband, Alec Baldwin, have welcomed a surprise new addition, baby Lucia. She was born less than six months after the birth of a baby boy.

The yoga instructor shared a photo of herself with six children, including the newborn beside baby boy, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, who was born on September 8, 2020.

She later added a second post, announcing the tot's name. "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true," Hilaria wrote.

It is not clear if the new baby was adopted or born via a surrogate, as the mother-of-six has not announced a pregnancy since welcoming Edu.

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of her husband with the baby girl, captioned: "Welcome to being a Baldwin".

The couple have five older children together: Edu, Romeo, 2, Leonardo, 4, Rafael, 5, and Carmen, 7. Alec is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 25.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee, 36, and music executive David Foster, 71, welcomed their first child together on February 24.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," a representative for the couple confirmed to People. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

They have not yet confirmed the baby name.

The newborn is McPhee's first child and Foster's sixth, but his first son; he has five daughters, the eldest being Allison Jones Foster, 50.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed son August Harrison Goldsmith in February. Instagram

This is Us star Mandy Moore has announced the arrival of her son, August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith, with singer husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," Moore wrote on Instagram.

The couple announced his name a matter of days after Britain's Princess Eugenie revealed her baby boy is also called August. Interestingly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, another royal couple, have also chosen the middle name Harrison, as their son is famously called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Paloma Faith and Leyman Lahcine

British singer Paloma Faith and French artist Leyman Lahcine welcomed their second baby girl on February 21.

Faith has not disclosed the newborn's name, but has shared a very open and honest diary of her pregnancy and postpartum experience on Instagram.

"Well I'm not pregnant anymore! I had a planned C-section yesterday I'm in a lot of pain and didn't sleep last night but it's worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have in front of me," the singer wrote on February 22.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews welcomed baby girl Sterling Skye on Saturday. Instagram

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed a baby girl with high school sweetheart and fiancee Brittany Matthews on February 20.

Named Sterling Skye Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star announced her birth on his Instagram, sharing a photo of their baby girl's hand on Matthews's chest, with a glittering "Sterling" necklace.

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco

Actor Wilmer Valderrama and model Amanda Pacheco welcomed a baby girl on February 15, waiting a week to announce the news on Instagram.

"Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light ... often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more ... straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter," Valderrama wrote on Instagram. They are yet to announce their daughter's name.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

'Game of Thrones' stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together. Getty Images

Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, both 34, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The couple, who met and fell in love on the set of the hit HBO show, have yet to announce the newborn's name and birth date, but Harington's publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth on February 16.

Shafran told E! that the couple are “very very happy".

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly

Swedish model Elsa Hosk welcomed a baby girl with her businessman partner Tom Daly.

Tuulikki Joan Daly was born on February 11.

"Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you," Hosk wrote, sharing a photo of the new family of three.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Britain's Princess Eugenie welcomed a baby boy on February 9.

He was born at Portland Hospital in London and was 11th in line to the throne at birth.

On February 20, the couple shared a photo with their baby boy, announcing his name, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you," Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram.

She also explained the name choices, saying Philip is for his great-grandfather, Prince Philip. While August is a tribute to Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name; Prince Albert is August's great-great-great-great-great grandfather.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

Singer Meghan Trainor and Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara welcomed a baby boy on February 8.

The new mum shared an Instagram post announcing the arrival, writing: "This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, February 8! We are so in love ... Welcome to the world Riley!"

Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck

Gifted actress Jenny Slate kept her pregnancy news under wraps until December 10, when she announced she was expecting with art curator fiance, Ben Shattuck.

However, on February 3, she announced she had welcomed baby Ida six weeks prior during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

"Being a mother is such a joy, it's so cliche, but I love it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I feel really lucky and happy."

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech

Canadian Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan and her baseball star husband Michael Kopech welcomed baby River on January 29.

"On January 29, Michael & I welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love," she wrote on Instagram.

"We are enjoying this time home with him, being present and giving him all the loving in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world."

Devon Murray and Shannon McCaffrey Quinn

Harry Potter star Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan in the wizarding franchise, welcomed a baby boy with partner Shannon McCaffrey Quinn in January.

Baby Cooper Michael Murray was born on January 2, and Murray wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy Cooper Michael Murray, weighing 6lbs 10oz [3kg]. Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end ... I will love you both forever until my last breath."

