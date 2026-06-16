Seashell cafeteria and Abu Dhabi Co-op among 15 long-running establishments on Urban Treasures 2026 list

Abu Dhabi has recognised 15 long-running businesses as part of its latest Urban Treasures list, an initiative celebrating establishments that have become woven into the fabric of daily life in the emirate.

Announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, this year's winners span sectors including food, tailoring, healthcare and retail, highlighting the diversity of businesses that have served generations of residents.

The awards were presented by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, during a ceremony at the Cultural Foundation on Monday.

The 2026 honourees include Miss J Cafe, Dubai Special Kabab Grills, Kanaan Gents Saloon, Husam Cafeteria, Al Qusoor Tailoring & Garments, Seashell Cafeteria, AD Co-op Hypermarket and Top Man Gents Garments, among others.

Now in its fifth year, the programme has honoured 75 establishments since its launch, venues that have helped shape Abu Dhabi's social, cultural and urban landscape.

“Abu Dhabi is home to countless long-standing institutions that continue to serve people from all walks of life across the emirate,” said Al Mubarak. “These establishments embody the entrepreneurial drive and sense of belonging that have long driven the emirate forward.”

Urban Treasures was established to recognise businesses that have operated in Abu Dhabi for more than 20 years and become enduring points of connection within their communities.

Eligible establishments span categories including restaurants, bakeries, tailors, textile stores, perfumeries, jewellers, pharmacies and photography studios.

Nominations for this year's event were opened to the public, reflecting DCT Abu Dhabi's focus on community participation in identifying businesses that hold a special place in residents' lives.

The initiative reflects the idea that heritage is not only found in historic buildings and landmarks, but also in the businesses and shared experiences that help define the character of a city and create a sense of belonging across generations.

The complete list of Urban Treasures in Abu Dhabi 2026