First Sittings: New restaurants and dining experiences to try across the UAE in June

There's always a lot going on the UAE dining scene, so we've selected some first sittings worth your while.

Pitfire Pizza

Ripe tomatoes signal summer – something the chefs at Pitfire Pizza know well. To celebrate (or commiserate) the season, the home-grown pizzeria has brought back its tomato pie. Vine-ripened tomatoes, grown in the UAE in collaboration with Pure Harvest Smart Farms, sit atop a rich tomato base and Pitfire’s signature 72-hour fermented sourdough, finished with olive oil and rock salt. Grab a slice while it lasts.

Various locations

Ona

Ona brings Australian coffee culture to Jumeirah, with tasting-led brews and custom roasting profiles. Photo: Ona Info

For a taste of Australia’s coffee culture in Dubai, head to the newly opened Ona in Jumeirah. The cafe encourages customers to move beyond the usual Americano and Spanish latte, and instead build their drinks around roasting profiles tailored to three styles: espresso, milk-based coffee and filter brews. More than a caffeine stop, the space also features a terrace, private events area and sensory room designed for guided tasting experiences.

Jumeirah 1, Dubai

Wagamama

Wagamama’s biggest menu refresh in years introduces new dishes, summer coolers and fresh flavours. Photo: Wagamama Info

Discovering new dishes is often a foodie’s greatest pleasure, be it fine dining fare or a chain-restaurant favourite. This month, look no further than Wagamama’s biggest menu refresh in years. Offering about 25 new and reinterpreted dishes, plus summer coolers such as matcha colada and wild blossom ginger mint iced tea, the updated menu takes in smashed cucumber and koko prawn crackers; yasai ramen wrap; miso cauliflower lunch box; and gochujang salmon rice bowl.

Various locations

Isabellla's Street Kitchen

Sharjah’s new Italian hotspot pairs wood-fired pizzas with the atmosphere of a traditional courtyard. Photo: Isabella's Street Kitchen Info

Sharjah is home to a new Italian eatery – the sister restaurant of Isabella Cucina at Vida Emirates Hills – Isabella’s Street Kitchen. Terracotta tones, aged timber and handcrafted tiles evoke a traditional Italian courtyard, while the menu centres on wood-fired pizzas and shareable pasta dishes.

Aljada, Sharjah

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

La Vie en Rose brunch returns to La Petite Maison with Riviera-inspired dishes and family-style dining. Photo: La Petite Maison Info

Sunday brunch is back at La Petite Maison. La Vie en Rose invites diners to settle in for a leisurely, family-style lunch in the restaurant’s French Riviera-inspired setting. Start with freshly baked baguettes and croissants, before moving on to eggs Benedict with truffle hollandaise; LPM’s signature escargots de Bourgogne; roasted sirloin with heirloom tomatoes; and cherry tomato and aubergine risotto. Classic desserts, including chocolate tart and lemon cake, round out the experience that is priced at Dh185 for children and from Dh370 for adults.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

The Barrel

Dubai Creek’s newest gastropub serves comfort-food classics in a warm, laid-back setting. Photo: The Barrel Info

Looking for a cosy new spot to unwind after work or settle in for a relaxed Sunday roast? This gastropub, which recently opened in Dubai Creek, fits the bill. Alongside an extensive drinks menu, expect comfort-food favourites including crispy calamari and onion ring towers to start, followed by burgers and vegetarian options such as wild mushroom ragu pappardelle. Rich woods, ambient lighting and sink-in seating complete the mood.

Vida Creek Beach, Dubai

Shai Salon

Shai Salon’s elegant afternoon tea combines savoury bites, pastries and unlimited tea blends. Photo: Shai Salon Info

Swap busy brunches for a slower summer ritual with afternoon tea at Shai Salon in Four Seasons Resort Dubai. Created by senior executive pastry chef Nicolas Lambert, the menu features savoury bites including lobster rolls, truffle tartlets and chicken mustard cream baguettes, alongside sweet treats such as exotic fruit rice pudding, strawberry shortcake, caramel brioche and chocolate cake. Begin with sparkling green tea, then settle in with unlimited tea and coffee blends throughout. From Dh260 per person.

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, Dubai

Shalwa

Emirati chef Asayel Mohamed Almarzooqi's limited-edition menu reimagines Emirati hospitality through dishes inspired by the tradition of fuwalah. Photo: Shalwa Info

The Khaleeji restaurant at Dubai Mall is serving a limited-time menu in collaboration with Emirati chef Asayel Mohamed Almarzooqi. Inspired by the Emirati tradition of “fuwalah”, the act of welcoming and honouring guests through shared dishes, the menu includes dishes and desserts such as slow-cooked dates with ghee, cardamom and fennel; whipped chami cheese; sambosa with Omani halwa; and butterfly pea farni, with the butterfly pea flowers hand-picked from the chef’s garden.

Until June 28; Dubai Mall