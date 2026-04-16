First sitting: New restaurants and dining experiences to try in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in April

There's always a lot happening on the UAE dining scene, so we've selected some first sittings worth your while.

Pai Thai

Learn how to shape flower dumplings and craft curry pastes from scratch. Photo: Jumeirah Al Qasr Info

If red curry and dumplings are among your favourite dishes, and you’d like to dish them up in your own kitchen, sign up for the Nam Jai masterclass at Pai Thai in Jumeirah Al Qasr. Led by chef Amara Mahayothee, the sessions welcome groups of up to 10 to learn tricks of the trade – from shaping flower dumplings to making delicious curry paste from scratch. After the class, guests are treated to a set three-course Thai meal.

Last Sunday of the month through to May, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai

Sushi Art

Sushi Art puts ramen on the menu at its new outpost in The Galleria in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Sushi Art Info

Sushi Art has been part of the UAE dining scene for more than two decades, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. After opening in Dubai Mall earlier this year, the brand is expanding with a new outpost at Abu Dhabi’s Galleria Mall, due to open soon. Located in the extension on the second floor, the new space will be bigger than the restaurant’s current spot in the same mall. Take your pick from delectable offerings such as miso and ginger shrimp tacos; surf ‘n’ turf rolls; chicken katsu; and shoyu ramen.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Good Burger

Good Burger makes the leap from delivery favourite to dine-in destination serving its cult Boujie burger. Photo: Good Burger Info

What began as recipe testing in their home kitchen for Luma and Haider, founders of family-run HL food, became Good Burger – a delivery-first concept in Dubai. Now it has opened its first brick-and-mortar outpost in Damac Hills Mall. The menu includes the popular Boujie, a 160g Black Angus patty with caramelised onion, crispy onion and truffle aioli in a buttery-soft potato bun, as well as chicken burgers, wings and every kind of fries you might want: loaded, waffle or Cajun-spiced.

Damac Hills Mall, Damac Hills, Dubai

Maki & Ramen

Maki & Ramen makes its UAE debut, bringing its Edinburgh-born take on accessible Japanese dining. Photo: Maki & Ramen Info

Check out the recently opened Maki & Ramen at Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Village Triangle. Founded in Edinburgh in 2015 with a mission to make expertly crafted Japanese food accessible, the brand opened its first branch in the UAE this month. Expect steaming bowls of ramen and freshly rolled sushi in a cherry-blossom-inspired setting.

Movenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai

Jun's

Hot and sour wonton soup with a crunchy twist. Photo: Jun's Info

Head to Jun’s this month to sample the restaurant’s signature dishes. Chinese-Canadian chef Kelvin Cheung, who trained in France and worked in India for 10 years, has created a new six-course tasting menu, The Short Story, distilling some of the restaurant’s best-loved dishes into refined, bite-sized courses.

Each one traces Cheung’s own culinary journey: dry-aged sea bream with tomato water dashi and wasabi-infused olive oil, inspired by a creative exchange in Amman; hot and sour wonton soup, rooted in his mother’s recipe and first served at a bubble tea shop in Chicago; and a loomi paleta dessert that reimagines childhood summers in Chicago through an Emirati lens.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai

Spike Bar

The Emirates Golf Club spot introduces a weekend experience built around slow-smoked meats. Photo: Spike Bar Info

The restaurant at Emirates Golf Club has launched a weekend dining experience that pairs a relaxed neighbourhood hangout feel with a menu centred on premium slow-smoked meats, including a Smoke Wagon platter piled with beef ribs and sausages, plus a six-hour brisket taco.

Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah 3, Dubai

Canary Club

Canary Club adds themed dining nights, from unlimited mussels on Mondays to a midweek meat feast. Photo: Canary Club Info

The rooftop restaurant and lounge that opened in 2022 in Jumeirah Lakes Towers is adding food-themed nights to its offerings – from Shell Yeh Mondays to Meat Affair Wednesdays. Start the week with two hours of unlimited mussels served fresh with house-baked bread, or enjoy a midweek feast with premium cuts such as rib-eye and strip loin with a trio of sides.

Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, Dubai

Shang Palace

If it has been a while since you visited Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri’s Shang Palace – the hotel group’s signature restaurant, established in 1971 – now may be the time to book a table. The Cantonese restaurant has welcomed three additions to its team: Leong Tek Chuin as dim sum chef, Luo Ming Hui as chef de cuisine and Teh Cheng Keong as restaurant manager. The trio bring years of culinary and hospitality experience across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Consider this one to watch for what comes next, whether that means new chef specials or menu collaborations.

Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi