The Urban Treasures that define Abu Dhabi

In this episode of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews celebrate Abu Dhabi’s urban culture through some of its beloved local businesses.

A number of long-time establishments in the emirate have been honoured as Urban Treasures by Abu Dhabi Culture for their contribution to the commercial and cultural fabric of the capital over the past few decades. As the city grows and evolves, these pastry shops, fitness centres and even clinics thrive as historic landmarks reminiscent of a bygone era.

Enas and Farah speak to one of the honorees, Santa D Souza, owner of Orchid Tailoring & Embroidery Shop, about what this recognition means to him.

To mark the start of Eid Al Adha, the hosts take a closer look at the different customs that observers across the region have adopted, from the universal rituals of sacrifice to more individual traditions that families have created in their own homes and communities.

Updated: June 05, 2025, 2:00 AM`
          The Arts Edit