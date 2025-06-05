The Urban Treasures that define Abu Dhabi

In this episode of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews celebrate Abu Dhabi’s urban culture through some of its beloved local businesses.
A number of long-time establishments in the emirate have been honoured as Urban Treasures by Abu Dhabi Culture for their contribution to the commercial and cultural fabric of the capital over the past few decades. As the city grows and evolves, these pastry shops, fitness centres and even clinics thrive as historic landmarks reminiscent of a bygone era.
Enas and Farah speak to one of the honorees, Santa D Souza, owner of Orchid Tailoring & Embroidery Shop, about what this recognition means to him.
To mark the start of Eid Al Adha, the hosts take a closer look at the different customs that observers across the region have adopted, from the universal rituals of sacrifice to more individual traditions that families have created in their own homes and communities.
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW
Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman
Director: Jesse Armstrong
Rating: 3.5/5
About Karol Nawrocki
• Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances.
• A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April.
• Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings.
• Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.
The specs
Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel
Power: 579hp
Torque: 859Nm
Transmission: Single-speed automatic
Price: From Dh825,900
On sale: Now
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
