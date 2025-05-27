Abu Dhabi Urban Treasures selects 15 new recipients for 2025 list

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced the 15 recipients of its fourth Urban Treasures initiative. The annual celebration honours long-standing businesses that have played a key role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s cultural and social landscape.

Launched in 2020, the list highlights cafes, perfumeries and other establishments that have operated for more than 20 years in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Winners are awarded an Urban Treasures brass plaque to display in their storefronts. They will also be showcased in a year-long social media campaign aimed at encouraging more visitors, highlighting each establishment’s role as a vital part of its neighbourhood’s urban and social fabric.

The 15 recipients this year are: Khulood Club, Gulf Pastry, Zahrat Al Khaleej Nabulsi Sweets, Orchid Tailoring & Embroidery Shop, Mohammed Farooq Perfumes, Al Jumaira Studio & Stores, Al Yahar Modern Restaurant and Kitchen, Three Star Watches Shop, Shawarma Ala Alragef Cafeteria, Happy Yemen Restaurant, Ahmed Sultan Al Salami Trading and Importing, Al Ain International Medical Polyclinic, Nauras, Baqala Cheese & Pickles Centre and Al Sidr Natural Honey.

Khulood Club is a fitness and martial arts centre. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi

During the announcement, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the Urban Treasures initiative continues to shine a light on businesses that have “added to Abu Dhabi’s character over the decades”.

“These establishments are enduring community pillars that reflect the spirit of our emirate and, by celebrating them, we honour these human stories and traditions. With each successive edition, we celebrate businesses that are recognised for having a lasting impact within our community and inspire future generations to cherish their legacy.”

Often family-owned, past honourees have included everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries and local bakeries to textile shops and pharmacies.

Gulf Pastry has a number of branches across the capital. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi

Awardees are selected through public nominations, which are reviewed by DCT Abu Dhabi to confirm that each business has been operating for a minimum of 20 years. Following this screening, a dedicated committee conducts on-site evaluations of the shortlisted businesses, including interviews with owners, managers and customers.

With the completion of its fourth run, the Urban Treasures initiative has now recognised a total of 60 cherished local establishments throughout Abu Dhabi. Last year, the list included the UAE’s first pharmacy that opened in 1965, a Persian carpet shop from 1989, and two restaurants that have been open since the 1990s.

