Why everyone’s talking about their ‘biological age’ in 2026

First it was calorie counts, then it was body mass index and now it’s all about biological age in the world of wellness. That’s got nothing to do with how many birthdays you’ve celebrated, but more to do with cellular health.

But what does that mean? And is it more marketing speak among companies peddling expensive supplements, or a legitimate metric we should be paying attention to?

The National asks the experts.

The science behind biological age

“Biological age is a scientifically established metric that indicates the rate at which your cells, tissues and organs are ageing in comparison to your chronological age,” says Dr Unni Rajasekharan Nair, a consultant in internal medicine at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, Al Qusais. “[It] represents the molecular level of ‘wear and tear’ on your body.”

It is measured through a variety of techniques, from standard blood tests and cholesterol checks to assessments of physical capabilities, organ health and even hormone levels. More advanced methods include DNA methylation tests, which look at changes at a cellular level. “A comprehensive approach yields the most accurate understanding,” adds Dr Nair.

A quick search online yields many results and packages for checking one's biological age in the UAE, including at-home tests, with prices ranging from about Dh2,100 to Dh3,500 on average.

If your biological age is higher than your chronological age (the number of years you’ve been alive), then it signifies your body’s cells are ageing more rapidly than anticipated, says Dr Nair. “This serves as a health alert indicating that your body’s ability to recover and maintain itself is weak, highlighting an urgent need for lifestyle modifications to enhance overall health and possibly decelerate the ageing process.”

Longevity's latest buzzword

Our current obsession with biological age falls within the wider wellness trend towards all things longevity, an industry that has found fertile ground in the UAE. Currently sitting at 78, a number that has steadily increased in recent years and is on the higher end of the global scale according to the World Health Organisation, life expectancy is expected to rise as the science expands.

In April last year, a first-of-its-kind declaration was announced at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week establishing key principles to accelerate the advancement of longevity science and precision medicine, a market that’s expected to grow from $81 billion in 2023 to more than $175 billion by 2030, according to the Department of Health. This year, the UAE’s longevity market is estimated to reach $32 billion, an increase of $13 billion in only six years.

Within this, biological age is a trending metric for three reasons, says Aly Rahimtoola, chief executive and founder of Bien-Etre, a Dubai-based company that focuses on personalised wellness. Consumer tech has normalised age metrics, testing has become accessible and repeatable, and people need a number they can act on. “In an era of information overload, biological age became a clear ‘headline metric’ that helps prioritise sleep, training, metabolic health and stress management – without requiring medical expertise.”

Aly Rahimtoola, chief executive and founder of Bien-Etre in Dubai. Photo: Bien-Etre

That’s why Bien-Etre has designed its Cellular Energy scoring system – which will be launched in February and measures your intracellular nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) levels (which regulate cellular processes) with built-in AI-based insights – to offer personalised wellness interventions that lower your biological age. “We have seen this so well received lately,” says Rahimtoola, who is expecting plenty of growth in 2026 from last year.

Lifestyle tweaks to make

As with all things health, more favourable metrics start with age-old lifestyle tweaks.

Dr Yasir Shafi, a homeopathy practitioner at Wellth Clinic in Dubai, says: “Improving biological age usually comes back to the fundamentals. That includes prioritising quality sleep, regular movement, stress management and a balanced, anti-inflammatory diet. “Addressing nutritional deficiencies, supporting gut health and reducing long-term stressors are also important. While supplements and newer longevity trends can play a role, they work best when built on consistent, healthy daily habits.”

Dr Nair recommends concentrating on a diet rich in nutrients and heavy on plants, engaging in regular moderate exercise – both cardio and strength – and ensuring you get seven to nine hours of quality sleep every night. “Manage stress through mindfulness practices, cultivate social connections, steer clear of smoking and excessive alcohol, and keep your mind active,” he adds. “All these factors enhance cellular health, decrease inflammation and aid in bodily repair.”

Metrics on the move

For the dedicated, the biological age obsession goes beyond daily routine tweaks. Now, it forms part of travel itineraries (think checking into a wellness clinic for a weekend away), and travel needs.

"Today’s traveller is highly attuned to their physical and mental wellbeing and expects their journey to actively support it," says Gemma-Anne Jones, head of cabin service innovation at private jet company VistaJet. She observes strong customer interest in personalised, preventive approaches, from nutrient-rich dining to sleep-enhancing tools and guidance that supports circadian alignment.

As the HNWI demographic is also travelling more frequently – as their middle and low-income peers are generally reducing time and money they spend on holidaying – the market for longevity-focused, biological-clock-friendly travel is expanding, too.

“Wellness travel will continue to be even more personalised, data-informed and continuous," adds Jones. She gives the example of sleep-optimised cabin environments, which feature "carefully calibrated lighting, tailored nutrition and hydration that support rest and recovery. Members want travel that preserves their energy rather than depletes it", she says.

VistaJet has a sleep programme for its customers. Photo: VistaJet

The shift is reflected across luxury hotel spas in Beverly Hills, where, like those in Dubai, they are integrating longevity-focused experiences, from red light and LED therapies to circulation-boosting compression, cold plunge and oxygen-based treatments.

In return, greater visibility and access have fuelled the desire among health-conscious people to track their biological age, coming full circle.

Stopping the clock

But while these techniques are a nice-to-have, just because your biological age is elevated, it doesn’t mean disease is inevitable, says Dr Shafi. “Biological age can be a useful guide, but it shouldn’t become something to obsess over,” he warns. It's important to steer clear of marketing buzz that suggests otherwise.

“It’s best used to identify trends over time rather than focusing on a single number," adds Dr Shafi. "How someone feels day to day, their energy, mental clarity, mood, and recovery often provide just as much insight as any test.”

At the end of the day, the goal should be better overall health, “not simply a lower score on a report,” he adds. And the way to achieve that is by keeping it simple with the fundamental health rules we already know so well.