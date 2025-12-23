Jebel Jais mountain in RAK temporarily closed following UAE storms

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have announced Jebel Jais, the popular mountain destination, will cease all operations temporarily following last week's heavy rains.

The closure is a precautionary measure to conduct “comprehensive safety assessments and maintenance” after the northern emirate was lashed by more than a year's worth of rain on Thursday and Friday as storms swept across the Emirates.

The National Centre of Meteorology said it recorded 127mm of rainfall in the Al Ghaznah area over the two days. Statistics from the weather bureau show that Ras Al Khaimah bore the brunt of the unstable conditions, which caused flooding on roads and in communities, as well as widespread travel disruption

The temporary closure affects mountainside venues and activities including Jais Flight Zipline, Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, Via Ferrata and 1484 by Puro, one of the UAE's highest restaurants.

“Following the recent weather, targeted maintenance is required across parts of the mountain to address standing water and ensure all areas meet Jebel Jais’s strict safety standards,” management said. “As a precautionary measure, temporary road closures and essential maintenance works are in place. All operations at Jebel Jais will remain closed until further notice, allowing specialist teams to carry out thorough inspections and safety assessments.”

Visitors are advised not to camp in the wadis during this period. While hiking and climbing areas are not closed, hikers and climbers are urged to exercise caution and avoid affected routes.

“Recent rainfall has resulted in standing water in certain areas; visitors should exercise caution due to shifting rocks and slippery paths,” authorities said.

Clearance operations in progress following a rockslide at Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah on December 19, 2025. Photo: Mohammed Ali

Reopening will follow a phased approach, with each area assessed and enhanced to ensure safety standards are met.

“At Jebel Jais, responsible tourism means putting people, nature and safety first. Our mountains are one of the UAE’s most powerful natural assets, and protecting both our visitors and this environment is essential to ensuring they can be enjoyed for generations to come,” said Donald Bremner, the chief executive of Marjan Lifestyle.

“Taking a cautious, phased approach allows us to maintain the highest standards while preserving the authentic mountain experiences that defines Jebel Jais.”