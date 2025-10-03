Living with less in Dubai: How I found freedom through minimalism

I grew up surrounded by stuff, from shoes, dresses, bags and perfumes to all kinds of toys. Back in elementary school, I even had different sets of handkerchiefs, accessories and lunchboxes in different colours because I didn’t want to repeat the same thing the next day. I felt like I always needed at least five sets just to go with my uniform.

Looking back, I realise I was used to having well more than I needed. Sometimes, I ended up with so many things that I didn't even use at all.

When I moved to Dubai two decades ago, the temptation to buy more things became stronger. I can honestly say I was a victim of consumerism and also an impulsive shopper. I remember needing extra cupboards to fit my clothes and more cabinets for my kitchen stuff.

Then 2020 came and Covid-19 hit. Everything felt uncertain and several factors made me almost decide to go back home to the Philippines for good – I missed my family immensely, especially my parents, and I was also burnt out at my previous place of work. I saw the pandemic as a way to give myself a break, a chance that the universe was giving me to spend more time with my family. I even packed and shipped many of my things. By doing so, I thought I could give myself the courage and reason to actually leave. I sent about 60 per cent of my belongings at that time.

In the end, I stayed in the UAE. I stayed because I realised I wasn’t totally ready to leave my life here. Having spent 15 years in the country at that time, it was hard to simply give up all I had built.

What that experience taught me, though, was priceless, I realised I didn’t need so much stuff. That’s when I slowly embarked on the path of a minimalist life. Now, I just want to keep what I truly need, both for myself and for my home.

When my surroundings are simple and uncluttered, my mind feels the same way. Getty Images

It’s been about five years since I shifted to minimalism, and it has brought so many benefits. The first is financial freedom. I don't buy unnecessary things, so I save more and spend less. That also means better budgeting and more savings for me.

I also feel less stress and anxiety because I don’t have so much to organise. With fewer things, it’s easier to stay tidy, find what I need and keep everything in order. It also gives me mental clarity. When my surroundings are simple and uncluttered, my mind feels the same way.

Another big change is time. Since I own less, I clean less, shop less and spend fewer hours managing my things. That gives me more time to focus on what really matters, from hobbies and personal growth to just living life.

Minimalism also made me more mindful and sustainable. I don’t buy things just for the sake of having them and that helps reduce waste. Plus, living with less gives me freedom and flexibility. If I ever decide to finally go back home, it will be so much easier because I’m not tied down by too many possessions.

Most importantly, I’ve learnt to appreciate what I already have. Instead of always looking for the next thing to buy, I’ve learnt to value the little things already in my possession.

