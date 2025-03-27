Eid Al Fitr: Gift ideas for the whole family

This year <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/03/25/eid-al-fitr-fireworks-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a> is expected to start on Sunday or Monday, sparking celebrations that include charitable works, spending time with family and exchanging gifts. If you are searching for ideas for what to buy loved ones, we have put together a list of suggestions for every budget and every member of the family. Be it a scent to add fragrance to the home, a watch that takes energy from the sun, or the latest shade of lipstick, relax, we have got you covered. With a message of hobb (love), this necklace by Lebanese designer Nadine Kanso is as thoughtful as it is timeless. Made in 18k white, rose or yellow gold, the simple design of the lettering is enhanced by a single, white diamond. <i>Dh1,995, Bil Arabi</i> New scent Oud Royal by Armani Prive is an opulent mix of gold-infused accords, warm spices and precious oud, the resin from the heartwood of the aquilaria tree. The fragrance is woody, smoky and almost leathery, with floral tones and a hint of something almost balsamic. With oud held in the very highest esteem around the world, this scent is Armani's homage to this mysterious and complex ingredient <i>Dh1,445 for 100ml, Bloomingdale's Middle East</i> Everyone deserves a spa day, and at Coya Spa and Salon you can treat loved ones to customisable treatments. For Eid it is offering a package that begins with a choice of a 60-minute massage, followed by an express body scrub or facial, and then a rejuvenating foot or scalp massage. Indulgent and relaxing, it is a gift of self care. <i>Dh500, Coya Spa, Dubai</i> One of the UAE's great success stories is Huda Beauty, a company that began with an online make-up tutorial by Huda Kattan and her sisters Mona and Alya. More than a decade later, the trio are sitting on top of a beauty empire that has been valued at more than $1 billion. Huda has described the Power Bullet Matte Lipstick as the most “intense” she has ever created with rich, saturated colours that stay put. <i>Dh116, Huda Beauty</i> While the Tissot PRC Solar watch may not be new (it was released in the mid-2000s), this sun-friendly timepiece remains perfectly suited to the region's weather. Using advanced Lightmaster technology, it absorbs natural and artificial light through the sapphire crystal covering the dial, which is converted via tiny solar panels into power that is stored in the rechargeable accumulator. This allows the watch to remain charged even under limited or artificial lighting. With our endless sunshine in the Middle East, what more thoughtful gift than a watch powered by the sun, avoiding the need for batteries. <i>Dh1,937, Rivoli</i> Along with technical gymwear, homegrown brand Squatwolf also has a range of bags – which double as perfect weekenders – as well as baseball and trucker caps. Logoed and available with a flat brim or pre-rounded, the hats come in several colours, from pink to black. <i>From Dh129, Squatwolf</i> Level Shoes offers a wide range of men's sandals that would make great gifts as the weather starts to heat up. Gucci's sand-coloured suede slides feature its emblematic GG monogram, and the double strap sandals pair well with trousers, jeans or shorts. <i>Dh3,950, Level Shoes</i> Offering brands including Karl Lagerfeld, Pucci, Moschino, Stella McCartney and Emporio Armani, Junior Couture specialises in upscale clothes for babies, toddlers, girls and boys. For Eid Al Fitr it has curated an Eid party dress section on its website that includes a gold tulle dress by Angel's Face (Dh595) and a pink rose-covered party dress by Dolce & Gabbana (Dh2,150). <i>Juniorcouture.ae</i> Next has a specially-designed Eid waistcoat for boys aged three months to 16 years. Made in a linen mix fabric, it has a tall collar, trimmed front pockets and a pocket square. In a neutral tone, it is designed to co-ordinate with many looks, from a T-shirt and trousers to a kandura. <i>From Dh86, Next.ae</i> In addition to its freshly roasted coffees, Cypher is offering authentic Arabic foods. From Jordanian duqqa – a mix of dried and ground zaatar, roasted wheat, roasted sesame seeds, sumac and salt (Dh20 per jar), to Palestinian maramieh (dried sage leaves), naturally packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds (Dh16 per jar), there is a wide range of products available. The store also has Nabtih olive oil from the October 2024 crop. Peppery and pungent with notes of herbs and butter, the olives were hand-picked and pressed in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. <i>Nabtih olive oil, Dh410 for five litres, bycypher.com</i> The Medusa head is integral to the house of Versace, appearing on clothing, jewellery, accessories and cushions. Now, in the latest addition to Versace's homeware line, Medusa appears as vases, in three sizes. Crafted in German porcelain, these are available in matte black or white, silver or gold. Starting at a diminutive 9cm, the next size up is 15cm, while those looking to make a statement will love the 30cm version. <i>From Dh930, Solomia</i> This hamper is aimed at foodies and those who love to try new tastes. It includes organic tri-colour quinoa, a soup mix, extra virgin olive oil, organic chamomile tea and Celtic salt. With everything packed in reusable glass jars, this is an easy win for those who love to cook. <i>Price on request, Scoop Wholefoods</i> Infused with the heady scent of rosa absolute, this reed diffuser by Molton Brown will add fragrance to any room. Other scents in the range include Orange & Bergamot, Re-Charge Black Pepper, and a crisp Coastal Cypress and Sea Fennel. The fragrances are available in one size of 150ml. <i>Dh345, Molton Brown</i>