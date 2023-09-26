Queen Rania shares sweet post celebrating daughters Princess Iman and Princess Salma

Queen Rania of Jordan has shared a touching photo with her daughters, Princess Iman and Princess Salma, wishing them both a happy birthday.

“My whole heart! Happy birthday to my sweet daughters, I cherish you more and more every day,” she wrote on Instagram, where she has more than 10 million followers.

The sisters celebrate their birthdays a day apart: Princess Salma was born on September 26, 2000, while her older sister Princess Iman was born on September 27, 1996.

Last month, Queen Rania celebrated her 53rd birthday by having lunch at a restaurant in Amman. She shared candid photos of the occasion, during which she sat alongside her husband, Jordan's King Abdullah II, and newly-weds Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.

“I thank my lucky stars for each and every one of you,” Queen Rania wrote in the caption. “Your Majesty, my family, and all the wonderful Jordanians out there, you have made me feel truly special.”

The royal family members dined at Alee, a Middle Eastern restaurant in Amman, which is part of the 2023 Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list and is owned by Jordanian celebrity chef Ali Ghzawi.

Read More Five major occasions for the Jordanian royal family in 2023

Queen Rania often shares family photos on Instagram, especially during the past year that held milestone celebrations for the royal family, including the wedding of her daughter Princess Iman to Jameel Thermiotis in March, and that of her son Prince Hussein to Princess Rajwa in June.

She also celebrated her own 30th anniversary wedding to King Abdullah this year.

“Each passing day brings us closer, and each passing year shows me just how incredibly blessed I am to spend my life with you,” she wrote on an Instagram post. “Happy 30th anniversary, my King.”