Five major occasions for the Jordanian royal family in 2023

For the Jordanian royal family, 2023 is a bumper year of celebration.

Along with two royal weddings, there are several other milestones involving all the family.

From graduations to important anniversaries, we take a look at all the events to celebrate.

March: Princess Iman's wedding

On March 12, Princess Iman, 26, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, married Venezuela-born Jameel Thermiotis at her family’s palace on the outskirts of Amman, a ceremony attended by members of the royal family, friends and dignitaries.

The princess wore a custom Dior lace gown, paired with a diamond tiara.

The Jordanian monarch's elder daughter Princess Iman and Jameel Thermiotis during their wedding in Amman on March 12, 2023. AFP

Sharing several photos from the day on Instagram, Queen Rania wrote: “Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!”

Crown Prince Hussein, who walked his sister down the aisle, wrote: “Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today … I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together.”

May: Princess Salma’s university graduation

In early May, Princess Salma, 22, graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in archaeology.

Her parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, were in the US for the ceremony, where they watched the princess collect her degree in robes embroidered with the Jordanian flag.

Sharing photos from the day, Queen Rania spoke of her pride at watching the young princess graduate.

“So proud to celebrate my Salma’s graduation yesterday from the University of Southern California. I can’t wait to see what you do next. Congratulations!,” she wrote on Instagram.

May: Prince Hashem's high school graduation

Prince Hashem, 18, the youngest of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s four children, graduated from high school on May 24.

Proudly sharing pictures as Prince Hashem collected his high school diploma from King’s Academy in a traditional cap and gown, Queen Rania wrote: “Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath! Another proud family moment at Hashem's high school graduation today.”

Prince Hashem was presented with his diploma by his father, who proudly kissed him on the cheek as he walked on stage to collect it, with his mother and siblings clapping in the front row.

June: Crown Prince Hussein's wedding

On June 1, Jordan will celebrate its second royal wedding of the year, as Crown Prince Hussein weds his Saudi fiancée, Rajwa Al Saif.

The ceremony will be held at Amman’s Zahran Palace before celebrations continue at Al Husseiniya Palace, where there will be a private banquet.

On Monday, the first official pre-wedding celebration took place as the bride-to-be joined Queen Rania and her future sisters-in-law to celebrate her henna party in the grounds of Zahran Palace.

Bride-to-be Rajwa Al Saif arrives. All photos: queenrania/Instagram

Queen Rania shared photos and videos from the occasion online, saying she couldn’t wait to celebrate “our beautiful Rajwa”.

June: Queen Rania and King Abdullah's 30th wedding anniversary

On June 10, just days after watching their eldest son tie the knot at the same venue they did, Queen Rania and King Abdullah will celebrate a milestone of their own – their 30th wedding anniversary.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II were married on June 10, 1993. Getty Images

On June 10, 1993, 22-year-old Queen Rania left Zahran Palace with her new husband in an open-top car, before taking part in a procession through the streets of Amman, waving to the waiting crowds.