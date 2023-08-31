Jordan's Queen Rania celebrates birthday with family

Jordan's Queen Rania and her family celebrated her 53rd birthday with lunch at a restaurant in Amman.

On Thursday, the Jordanian Queen shared candid photos of the occasion, during which she sat alongside her husband King Abdullah II, and newly-weds Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa.

“I thank my lucky stars for each and every one of you,” Queen Rania wrote in the caption.

“Your Majesty, my family, and all the wonderful Jordanians out there, you have made me feel truly special.”

The royal family members appear to have dined at Alee, a Middle Eastern restaurant in Amman, which is part of the 2023 Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list and owned by Jordanian celebrity chef Ali Ghzawi.

In the comments section, fitness content creator Mohd Abdullah tagged the Instagram handles of the Jordanian chef and the restaurant, saying “proud” with an applause emoji.

The queen also shared stories on the social media platform, showing an entrance decorated with balloons and a banner with the words “what a beautiful day, happy birthday” in Arabic.

It is followed by a group photo with Queen Rania at the centre, with the caption: “What great people. Thanks to the best team for the surprise.”

Queen Rania often shares family photos on Instagram, especially during the past year that held milestones for the royal family.

They included the wedding of her daughter Princess Iman to Jameel Thermiotis in March, and that of her son Prince Hussein to Princess Rajwa in June.

There were also the university graduation of Princess Salma and the high school graduation of Prince Hashem.

On each occasion, she turned heads with her fashion choices. During the lunch, the queen wore a simple white top paired with blue jeans.

Scroll through the gallery for some highlights of Queen Rania's life in the past year