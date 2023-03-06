Jordan's Queen Rania shares touching tribute to daughter Princess Iman ahead of wedding

Jordan’s Queen Rania has paid a sweet tribute to her daughter, Princess Iman, as it’s revealed she will marry her fiance Jameel Thermiotis on Saturday.

Feeling nostalgic ahead of the nuptials, Queen Rania shared a video montage of her daughter, showing snippets of her as a newborn, through childhood and into adulthood.

The sweet video begins with a young Queen Rania cradling Princess Iman in a hospital bed shortly after her birth in 1996.

“The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same,” Queen Rania captioned the post. “In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are.”

She also thanked Lebanese artist Elissa and composer Marwan Khoury, who provided the song used in the video.

“Thank you to the very talented @elissazkh and to the brilliant @imarwankhoury for this wonderful gift and for your amazing ability to capture sentiments so beautifully.”

Elissa also shared the video with her 19 million Instagram followers. “We’re proud of you our queen of hearts,” she wrote. “So happy to see you celebrating your daughter’s love and happiness and to also take part in it. We can’t wait to be sharing the much-awaited joyful moments with you all very soon.”

Princess Iman’s engagement to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis was announced in July. Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and is of Greek descent. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and works in finance in New York.

Read more Jordan's Queen Rania champions Lebanese and Iraqi fashion during US visit

Princess Iman is the first daughter and the second child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. She was born in Amman in 1996 and has two brothers, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Prince Hashem, 17, and one sister, Princess Salma, 21.

Her paternal grandfather was King Hussein and her grandmother is Princess Muna.

She went to Georgetown University in Washington, following in the footsteps of her brother Hussein.

The princess spends most of her time in Jordan, and regularly attends official events on behalf of the royal family, alongside her parents.