Nick Carter shares photos from Abu Dhabi ahead of Backstreet Boys concert

When international artists come to perform in the UAE, they also take time to explore the country's sights.

On Saturday, Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys posted a video on Instagram of himself on a beach in Abu Dhabi at sunset.

“We're here right now in Abu Dhabi on tour, absolutely beautiful catching the sunset,” the boy band member said in the short video. In the caption, he wrote: “Can't wait to perform for you all.”

The five-member group, arguably one of the biggest boy bands of all time, is set to perform a sold-out show at the Etihad Arena on Sunday evening. Carter, 43, also posted two other photos from the UAE capital.

Another member, AJ McLean, also shared a selfie on his Instagram account. Although the location was not apparent in the picture, his caption hinted at playing golf in Abu Dhabi.

“No matter where in the world we are there will always be golf baby! Let’s go!” he said on Sunday morning.

The sightseeing comes ahead of their much-awaited performance in the UAE capital, where the group is expected to belt out some of their classic tunes over their three-decade career, from teh 1996 classic Quit Playing Games to 2000's Shape of My Heart.

World tour turned holiday

The Abu Dhabi gig is part of the band's DNA World Tour 2023. The boys have been sharing photos from their tour-turned-holiday on their individual social media accounts.

Last Monday, they performed in Cairo, where member Brian Littrell shared clips of himself riding a camel with the pyramids in the background.

Howie Dorough also shared snaps from their Egyptian tour. His caption reads: “I love playing tourist with my brothers. We spent a magical day in Cairo and couldn’t think of a better visit for our trip to Egypt.”

In the same week, the Backstreet Boys flew to India, where they received a Bollywood-style welcome at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences. Hotel staff surprised the group by dancing to their hit song Everybody (Backstreet's Back).

Carter shared the moment on Instagram, and in the caption he said: “What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. I guess we really do have fans all over the world.”

Dorough shared their India itinerary on the platform, which included popular tourist spots such as Mani Bhavan, Babulnath Temple and the Gateway of India. He said they also dined at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

Howie Dorough in India. Photo: @howie_dorough/Instagram

The boy band, which consists of Littrell, Carter, Dorough, McLean and Kevin Richardson, are flying to Bahrain after their UAE gig. Other Middle Eastern sites in the world tour include Saudi Arabia and Israel, before they head to South Africa for five performances.