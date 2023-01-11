Golden Globes fashion: Best dressed women arrive on the red carpet

After two muted years, awards season is officially back in Hollywood, kicking off with the Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

The California rain put few off, it seems, as A-list actresses arrived at The Beverly Hilton for the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Scroll through the gallery above to see stars arriving at the Hollywood ceremony

For many, big was better and full statement gowns were the go-to choice for the evening, including Selena Gomez in Valentino and Lily James in Versace. Both Salma Hayek and Michelle Williams stepped out in Gucci, while Jessica Chastain chose a spider web design by Oscar de la Renta.

READ MORE Golden Globes' most memorable and controversial moments over the past 12 years

Margot Robbie has kicked off her Barbie press tour early, donning a baby pink Chanel design for the ceremony.

The Golden Globes is not an event without controversy. The ceremony traditionally plays a key role in kick-starting the movie awards season, but were taken off air last year amid a media boycott concerning ethical lapses and a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

On Tuesday night, it will attempt to build back its reputation and stage a star-studded comeback, as films including Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar sequels compete for top honours.