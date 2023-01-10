Golden Globes 2023 live updates: Controversial awards ceremony is back

One year after it was held behind closed doors following a spate of scandals, the Golden Globes awards are back to kick-off awards season with bang.

Once known as Hollywood's favourite party, the long-running event organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will mark its 80th event this year.

The Globes traditionally play a key role in kick-starting the movie awards season, but were taken off air last year amid controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity in the HFPA, which previously had no black members.

On Tuesday night, it will attempt to build back its reputation and stage a star-studded comeback, as films from Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans to Top Gun and Avatar sequels compete for top honours.

Follow The National's live updates of the Golden Globes for all the red carpet action, as well as the winners and speeches from the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton: