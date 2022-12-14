Festive recipe: Prawn linguine for Christmas Eve

Holiday season is officially here, and with it comes plenty of occasions to celebrate over the dinner table with loved ones.

In this series of seasonal dishes, we ask chefs from some of the UAE's top restaurants to share their favourite festive recipes.

Prawn linguine from Roberto's

Originally from the picturesque town of Alba in Italy, Danilo Valla, head chef at Roberto’s, is known to experiment with ingredients and flavours to craft contemporary dishes from his homeland infused with Asian influences. He believes a well-balanced plate must be innovative, pleasing to the eye and brimming with flavour.

Of the prawn linguine recipe he shares with The National, he says it is traditional to eat “a full dinner with seafood” in Italy come Christmas Eve. “Linguine is my favourite shape of pasta. Sauteed in a creamy cacio e pepe, a signature Italian sauce famous worldwide, this dish is perfectly balanced with the sweetness of the prawns. It’s a great option for your Christmas dinner table”.

Linguine is a popular pasta shape, made of long, flat strands. Photo: Unsplash / Karen Sewell

Linguine cacio e pepe gambero rosso di Mazara

Serves 2

Ingredients

300ml cream

100ml milk

80g pecorino cheese

4 red prawns

200g linguine pasta

15ml extra-virgin olive oil

1g black pepper

Lemon zest

Basil, to garnish

Salt, to taste

Method