Festive recipe: Roasted turkey roulade with caramelised figs and aji baby potatoes

Holiday season is here, which for many means weeks of cooking and hosting is on the horizon, be it traditional treats or new takes on nostalgic favourites.

In this series of seasonal dishes, we ask chefs from the UAE's top restaurants to share their favourite festive recipes.

Turkey roulade from Hotel Cartagena

Filipino chef Mark Gil Licuanan helms the kitchen at Hotel Cartagena. This Christmas, he suggests adding a little twist to your table by preparing a roulade instead of a whole roasted turkey.

“The term originates from the French word rouler, meaning to roll and, like a braised dish, a roulade is often browned then cooked with stock,” the Filipino chef tells The National.

“While a roulade usually comes with fillings such as vegetables, cheese or meat, I have made this recipe a bit simpler by stuffing it with herbs. Adding these guarantees both a good aroma and great taste, and ensures the flavour of the turkey will be superior. I have also paired it with figs, which give sweetness and sourness to the dish, as well as cleansing the palate.”

Roasted turkey roulade with caramelised figs and aji baby potatoes

Serves 8-10

Ingredients and method for the turkey jus

Turkey trimmings (bones, wings, neck)

80g garlic

250g brown onion

500g carrots

100g celery

100ml olive oil

100ml stock

10g salt

5g black peppercorns

50g thyme leaves

400ml water

Roast the turkey trimmings in the oven at 220ºC for 30 minutes. Rough-chop all the vegetables, then saute with the olive oil until caramelised. Add the roasted turkey trimmings and stock. Add the salt, black peppercorns and thyme leaves, and saute for another minute. Add the water and bring to a boil, then reduce by half. Strain the liquid into another pot using a sieve. Reduce the jus again until thick, then set aside until serving time.

Ingredients and method for the caramelised figs

Figs offer depth to savoury dishes, bringing sweetness and sourness. Photo: Unsplash / Rezel Apacionado

2 figs

20g unsalted butter

100ml balsamic vinegar

2 cloves

50g caster sugar

Cut the figs in half. Heat the pan, add the butter on slow, and caramelise the figs. Add the balsamic vinegar, cloves and sugar, and reduce the liquid until it thickens. Set aside until serving time.

Ingredients and method for the aji baby potatoes

75g aji Amarillo paste

125g condensed milk

5g Worcestershire sauce

400g baby potatoes

250g red onion, julienned

25ml olive oil

100g balsamic vinegar

50g caster sugar

Put the aji Amarillo paste, condensed milk and Worcestershire sauce in a mixing bowl and make sure they are well incorporated. Set aside. Boil the baby potatoes until cooked through. Saute the red onion with olive oil until translucent. Add the balsamic vinegar and sugar until the mixture caramelises. Toss in the baby potatoes with the aji Amarillo sauce, topped with the caramelised onions.

Ingredients and method for the turkey

5kg whole turkey

75g parsley

75g coriander

30g garlic

30g ginger

750ml olive oil

5g salt

3g black pepper powder

25g chilli flakes

75ml lime juice

25ml white vinegar

Debone the turkey, making sure all the bones and soft tendons are removed. On a flat surface, even out the meat in thickness by using a kitchen meat tenderiser. Finely chop the parsley, coriander, garlic and ginger In a bowl, mix the olive oil, salt, black pepper, chilli flakes, lime juice and white vinegar with the chopped vegetables. Rub the mixture with the turkey meat and let it marinate for two hours. Roll the meat stuffed with the herbs mixture into a long round shape and tie it using kitchen twine. Sear it in a flat pan or flat grill until golden brown. Put it in a baking tray and cook in the oven for 25 minutes at 200ºC.

To serve

Remove the twine, and cut the turkey into thin slices, serve with the turkey jus, caramelised figs and aji baby potatoes.