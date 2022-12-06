Festive recipe: Dario Cecchini's chestnut arancini

Holiday season is upon us, and with it comes a desire to make and feast on delicious and traditional treats that at once tantalise the taste buds and fill you with a sense of nostalgia.

In this series of seasonal dishes, we ask chefs from the UAE's top restaurants to share their favourite festive recipes.

Chestnut arancini from Carna by Dario Cecchini

READ MORE Tips for cooking with clams and three recipes to try

Chef Claudio Cardoso, culinary director of SLS Dubai, was born in South Africa and raised in Portugal. He worked in both those countries, as well as in Peru, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Hong Kong and the UK, before moving to the UAE. The various cultures he’s been exposed to serve as chef Cardoso’s main source of inspiration, and he’s a fan of food markets and reimagining dishes rooted in culture and tradition.

Of the arancini recipe he shares with The National, Cardoso says: “The idea behind this dish, at least in Italy, is to reutilise the leftovers of arborio rice and chestnut, creating something seasonal and delicious.”

Chestnut arancini

Serves 12

Chestnuts are a popular ingredient in Christmas cooking. Photo: Waitrose

Ingredients for the risotto

120g butter

400g arborio rice

200ml apple cider vinegar

1 litre vegetable or chicken stock

1 onion (about 150g), finely diced

2 tbsp fresh thyme, finely chopped

50g dried cranberries, finely chopped

25g water chestnuts, finely chopped

80g Parmesan or white cheddar cheese (or a mix)

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Ingredients for the coating

150g plain flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

250g breadcrumbs

Vegetable or sunflower oil, for frying

Ingredients for the salsa verde

5g of salted capers, heaped, rinsed in cold water

Salted anchovy fillets, rinsed in cold water

1 garlic clove, peeled

100g of flat-leaf parsley, fresh

Handful of rocket or basil leaves

70ml of extra-virgin olive oil

Method