Emirates SkyCargo adds fast delivery from UK to the UAE in time for Christmas

Customers in the UAE can now get fast delivery on UK goods via Emirates Delivers, as it adds Britain to its network.

Emirates SkyCargo's e-commerce platform allows people to shop from several online retailers in the UK, consolidate the buys and then have those products delivered to their door in the UAE.

Shoppers have been able to buy goods from the US since the service launched in 2019.

"The introduction of Emirates Delivers UK is a welcome addition just in time for last-minute festive shopping from some of the UK’s biggest and most-loved brands, with the strong dollar adding to the attraction of online shopping from UK retailers," read the announcement.

To use the service, register for free on www.emiratesdelivers.uk to get a mailing address in the UK. Anyone already signed in with the US service can use a drop-down link when they login to toggle between the two.

The service offers competitive shipping rates and reduced weight as unnecessary packaging is removed when Emirates Delivers repacks each product into one box.

Items are delivered to the UK address where they're stored for free for up to 30 days. Customers can add to their haul throughout the 30 days before creating a shipping request. After that, it's all put into one parcel and delivered to the UAE within three to five days.

Customers can also request for photos to be taken of the packages and track them on their journey.

Emirates transports cargo between the UAE and UK on more than 119 weekly flights across seven cities, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle and Glasgow.