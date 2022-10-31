Instagram down: thousands of users report accounts being suspended and losing followers

Thousands of Instagram users have reported randomly having their accounts suspended on Monday.

The app appears to be experiencing a glitch that has left users around the globe without access to their accounts.

According to website Downdetector, which tracks issues with social media sites, the problems started shortly after 4pm UAE time, with a huge spike at about 5pm.

The issues seem to be affecting users around the globe and Downdetector shows a high number of complaints from users in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Globally, there have been close to 8,000 complaints in the past hour.

Several people have also taken to Twitter to report complaints with their accounts.

“Did anyone else's Instagram just get suspended for no reason? And now Instagram won't even bother to let you appeal it just gives you an error?” one user wrote.

Did anyone else's Instagram just get suspended for no reason? And now Instagram won't even bother to let you appeal it just gives you an error?#InstagramDown? — Mike (@ModSquadMike) October 31, 2022

Another said: “@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it’s just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem? #Instagram #instagramdown”

anyone else facing this issue on Instagram? or is my account really suspended? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FI33sM2MOD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 31, 2022

The hashtag #Instagramdown is currently trending on Twitter, with 23,000 tweets on the topic.

Instagram is yet to issue a statement on the issues.

People randomly having their accounts suspended will also mean that users will notice a significant drop in their number of followers.

“My Instagram account has just lost 1,000 followers in one go. Is this happening to anyone else #instagramdown”, one user wrote.

“Followers decreasing @instagram. Is it a glitch? Is anyone facing the same issues?”, someone else said.

Other users are reporting a surge in “bot accounts” following them, and finding names of their group chats disappear.

The issues come a week after fellow Meta-owned platform WhatsApp faced issues, with users unable to send and receive messages for more than two hours on Tuesday.

The issue affected users around the globe, with more than 10,000 reporting problems in the UAE.