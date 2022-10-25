WhatsApp down: users around the world unable to send or receive messages

WhatsApp users around the world are reporting problems with sending and receiving messages.

According to site Downdetector, there was a sharp rise in reports of issues with the app shortly after 11am GST.

Users reporting problems sending and receiving WhatsApp messages around the world. Photo: Downdetector

The problems do not seem to be limited to one particular region, and are affecting users around the world. WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, was trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning, with hundreds of users logging on to see whether they were alone in the problems.

WhatsApp outages were reported across the UAE on Tuesday morning. Photo: Downdetector

Users are able to open to app, type messages and read existing conversations, but new messages are currently undeliverable. The problems also seem to be affecting WhatsApp Web.

Messages in private chats are appearing with one tick, signifying they have not reached the recipient, and messages in groups are not sending at all.

WhatsApp is yet to release a statement on the outage.

This story is developing