Celebrities spotted at Wimbledon 2022 so far

As the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, Wimbledon naturally attracts thousands of fans from around the globe each year.

And among those spotted courtside so far this year are several famous faces, as the event welcomes back full crowds of spectators.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the crowd at Centre Court to watch current world No 1, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, beat Italian player Jannik Sinner, before watching British player Cameron Norrie win against Belgium's David Goffin.

David Beckham has also been spotted courtside during this year’s tournament, watching the women's quarter-final match on Wednesday with his mother, Sandra West. Wimbledon regular Hugh Grant was at the same match alongside his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

Actor couple Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan were among the faces in the crowd on day 10 of Wimbledon, while fellow actor Sir Ian McKellen was spotted taking in the action through a pair of binoculars on day eight.

There have also been plenty of famous faces at events held around the tournament, including the Ralph Lauren event with British Vogue, which was attended by celebrities such as Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Simone Ashley and Lashana Lynch.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also made an appearance during the event's first week, while singers Sir Cliff Richard, Melanie C and Ciara were all also in attendance.

The oldest tennis tournament in the world will conclude this weekend with the winner crowned following Sunday’s final.

Best celebrity fashion at Wimbledon 2022: