Wimbledon fashion: Kate in summery polka dots and all-white looks

As Wimbledon runs into its second week, celebrities and royals have been pulling out all the stops when it comes to acing Centre Court fashion.

Prince William and Kate were at the All England Club on Tuesday, watching current world No 1, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, beat Italian player Jannik Sinner, before watching British player Cameron Norrie win against Belgium's David Goffin.

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge sit on No 1 Court during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Cameron Norrie and David Goffin at the Wimbledon Championships in London on Tuesday July 5, 2022. AP

To attend the day's matches, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a belted, pleated blue polka dot dress and white pumps by Alessandra Rich. She carried a co-ordinated white Mulberry Amberley bag and wore Finlay and Co sunglasses, In2 Design pearl earrings and her green and purple Wimbledon members’ pin. Kate wore the same dress to the Big Jubilee Lunch, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

It is also reminiscent of the blue and white Jenny Packham dress she wore when leaving the hospital after giving birth to Prince George in 2013.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave The Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London with their newborn son Prince George on July 23, 2013. Getty Images

The couple were joined in the royal box by Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Carole wore a grey button-down floral dress with Russell and Bromley heels and Oscar de la Renta sunglasses, and she carried a rattan handbag.

Carole and Michael Middleton, the parents of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, in the Royal box at Wimbledon. AP

Model and presenter Alexa Chung stuck to the Wimbledon players' all-white dress code, wearing a three-piece linen short suit by Ralph Lauren, with black mules. Chung showed off the look with a mirror selfie taken in the club's toilets.

Also befitting the white theme wereactress Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal) and Lashana Lynch of No Time To Die.

Lynch also chose a Ralph Lauren look, sporting a white knitted dress and blazer, with white trainers and gold jewellery.

Miller also wore a dress by the American brand, opting for an embroidered off-the-shoulder linen midi with a black belt and snakeskin heels, finishing the look with Moscot sunglasses.

Chung, Miller and Lynch were among guests in the Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue hospitality sections. They were all dressed by the brand and sat with the magazine's editor, Edward Enninful.

Actress Sienna Miller wears Ralph Lauren to arrive at Wimbledon on day seven of the Wimbledon Championships on July 3, 2022. PA Wire

Designer Vera Wang made a statement in an all-black look, subverting Wimbledon's on-court guidelines. She wore a blazer over leather trousers with platform heels.

Vera Wang arriving at Wimbledon wearing an all-black look. GC Images

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore a Polo Ralph Lauren navy patterned silk shirt and trouser set with a cream bag from the brand.

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw wears Polo Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon. PA Wire

Also in navy was Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran, who wore a denim co-ord set when she was hosted by Jaguar at the championships. She attended with co-stars Martins Imhangbe and Adjoa Andoh.

Imhangbe wore a striped Labrum suit over a plain white T-shirt by the London menswear brand, with Stephen Webster jewellery. Andoh wore a pale yellow shirt dress.