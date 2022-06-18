Ikea store to open at Oman Avenues Mall this weekend — the country's first

The first Ikea store in Oman will open its doors on Sunday.

The Swedish homeware and furniture shop will welcome shoppers at Oman Avenues Mall, in a space spanning 25,000 square metres over two levels.

As with other Ikea stores, it will feature room set-ups, from the bedroom and living room to bathroom and kitchen, as well as a market hall. There will also be a restaurant with capacity to sit around 400 diners, servings include its famous Swedish meatballs.

The shop is designed to promote sustainable living by contributing to the sultanate’s green agenda using solutions to help reduce waste, save energy and conserve natural resources.

Examples include using LED bulbs to reduce electricity consumption and alternating current power supply to provide more efficient air-conditioning, with its condensation to be used for the mall’s landscaping.

The retailer has also pledged to design every product to be reused, refurbished, remanufactured, and eventually recycled, by applying its circular product design principles.

The new Ikea will also provide its customers with the click and collect service for those who prefer a contactless shopping experience.

Previously, customers in Oman have been able to shop for Ikea products online at Ikea.ae.

“As part of the Al-Futtaim Group, we live by the same ethos of enriching the lives and aspirations of our customers at every turn and we aim to do this for our customers across Oman,” said Vinod Jayan, managing director of Ikea UAE, Oman, Egypt and Qatar.

“We are now closer to our Omani customers and are confident that the experience and home furnishing ideas we provide at Ikea will inspire our customers to refresh their homes."

Oman Avenues Mall is one of the largest shopping malls in the country, with more than 80,000 square metres and five storeys of retail, dining and entertainment options. It opened in May 2015. It will be open on Sunday from 10am to midnight.

In September 2021, the Mall of Oman opened in the sultanate, with 300 shops and 50 dining options. There's also a 1,000-plus seat food court.

