Daniel Craig, Michelle Obama and other celebrities pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Daniel Craig famously starred in a comedic sketch with Queen Elizabeth II during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Summer Olympics. In it, Craig donned his 007 guise and was seen jumping out a helicopter with her majesty.

The actor referenced this interlude while paying tribute to the queen in a pre-recorded video during the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert. He was joined by a host of famous actors, musicians and sportspeople in expressing their thanks to the monarch as she celebrates her platinum jubilee.

“Your Majesty, thank you for your continued presence in our lives, for your leadership and for your unwavering grace and poise,” said Craig. “I will follow you anywhere ma’am, out of any helicopter door.”

Former US first lady Michelle Obama appeared in the the video praising the queen for the kindness she had shown her and her family. “I want to thank you for your genuine warmth to our entire family. Whether you were welcoming a nervous first lady to Buckingham Palace for the first time, or your extraordinary kindness toward our children.

“I feel deeply honoured to have spent time with you over the years. Thank you Ma’am, for your remarkable example,” said Obama.

Julie Andrews expressed her thanks for the queen’s unwavering years of service, saying: “Your Majesty, you were so young when you ascended the throne, and you have dedicated yourself to our country and the Commonwealth ever since. I think I speak for everyone when I say a wholehearted thank you, ma’am.”

Sporting stars such as Sir Mo Farah, tennis player Emma Raducanu, Olympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and footballer David Beckham were also among the famous faces delivering messages to the queen. “Thank you ma’am for your dedication, your service and for everything that you represent. Our country owes you so much,” said Beckham.

These sentiments were shared by Dame Judi Dench, who heralded the “dedication and the devotion and the love and the care” she has shown the nation over the past 70 years.