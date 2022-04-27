Celebrities and sports stars performing Umrah during Ramadan 2022

Many celebrities from across the world have been participating in Umrah this year.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia, which can be undertaken at any time of the year. It is different to Hajj. which takes place only during the month of Dhul Hijjah.

This year, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that women over the age of 45 could perform Umrah without being accompanied by a male guardian, known as a mahram.

This marked the first time Muslim women who wanted to perform Umrah could do so unaccompanied, as long as they were in groups of women.

From YouTube stars and actresses, to cricketing internationals and designers, here are 12 well-known people who have made the journey in 2022…

Ali Fazal

The Indian actor and model has been busy filming in Saudi Arabia. He took time out to make the trip to Makkah, sharing his visit on Instagram.

“To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot!” he wrote. “I am truly blessed I think in many ways.”

Gauahar Khan

The Indian actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner and her husband Zaid Darbar documented their visit to Makkah with a series of posts and videos on social media.

Sharing photos with family and friends, Khan wrote: “My dream come true to be doing Umrah with my husband. Greatest joy.”

Sana Khan

The former actress performed Umrah along with her businessman husband, Mufti Anas.

Khan shared her journey on Instagram, expressing her joy at having participated.

Yashma Gill

The Pakistani film and television actress participated in Umrah this year, and also met up with her friends Sana Khan and Mufti Anas.

The Kab Mere Kehlaoge star shared her excitement on Instagram, writing: “Thank you for all the inspiration, for having us and all the Mehman nawazi.”

Shadab Khan

Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all health for everyone. May Allah bless you all. pic.twitter.com/UbeNRtFS9J — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) April 14, 2022

Pakistan's international cricket all-rounder Shadab Khan shared on Twitter a selection of photos of himself on his Umrah journey.

“Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all, health for everyone,” he wrote. “May Allah bless you all.”

Fatima Khan

The multi-talented blogger, stylist and make-up artist made her journey to Makkah, and shared her experiences with her 129,000 followers.

“MashaAllah, AlhumduliAllah. Heaven on earth,” she wrote.

Maria Butt

The Pakistani fashion and jewellery designer, known to her fans and followers as Maria B, shared an Instagram video of her performing Umrah.

Hareem Shah

The Pakistani TikTok star performed Umrah at the Holy Kaaba during Ramadan. She was joined by her husband Bilal Shah, sharing a video of their experiences on TikTok and Instagram.

Daud Kim

Popular Korean YouTube star, Daud Kim, shared his Umrah journey on social media, documenting his trip from South Korea to Pakistan, and then on to Jeddah.

Waqar Younis

The Pakistani former cricketer performed Umrah with his family, sharing his joyful experience on Twitter. “Alhamdulillah… ALLAH invited us to his house for Umrah,” he wrote.

Babar Azam

Me chup khara howa hun, Darbaare Mustafa pe

Aankhoon se bolta hun, Darbaare Mustafa pe#SalLalLahuAlayhiWasallam #MeApneNabiKKochayMe pic.twitter.com/vQ0KTE3H0t — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 26, 2022

The Pakistani international cricketer shared a photo from Roza-e-Rasool on his Umrah journey. Azam also posted some Urdu poetry to accompany the image on Twitter.

Fakhar Zaman

The Pakistani cricket international visited Saudi Arabia to take part in Umrah, sharing images of and information about his journey on social media.

YouTuber Nadir Ali also shared photos of Zaman together with Babar Azam.