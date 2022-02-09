Brit Awards 2022 fashion: sparkling style from Adele, Becky Hill and Olivia Rodrigo

The 2022 Brit Awards were a triumph for Adele. The English singer took home three awards, performed live and enjoyed not one, but three statement style moments.

The Easy On Me singer, 33, arrived in a dramatic black evening look by Armani Prive. Complete with a swooping sheer neckline with polka dot detail, the gown made a dramatic style statement on the red carpet.

During the show, Adele changed into a sequinned gold gown and metallic heels both by Valentino to perform, and a Marianna Senchina velvet mini jacket dress to pick up her awards.

British singer Adele wore a diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz to attend the Brit Awards 2022 in London on February 8, 2022. AFP

When it came to accessories, one piece of jewellery, in particular, got fans talking: a pear-cut Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring on the fourth finger of her left hand. Not only did the sizeable diamond match the diamond and black jade earrings she wore to arrive, but it sparked rumours that the singer could be engaged to her American sports agent partner, Rich Paul. Adele is yet to comment on the rumours.

Elsewhere, deja vu singer Olivia Rodrigo shone in a metallic silver Alexandre Vauthier dress, and English singer Becky Hill wore a draped tulle blouse embroidered with sequins and silk ribbons paired with a matching mini skirt from by Alberta Ferretti.

The 2022 Brit Award winners in full: