Brit Awards: Adele shines with triple win

Superstar Adele made a winning and emotional return to the Brit Awards, picking up three honours.

Nicknamed "Queen of the Brits" by host Mo Gilligan, the London-born singer-songwriter picked up Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Little Simz was named Best New Artist, Ed Sheeran was named Songwriter of the Year while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo respectively won Best International Artist and International Song for Good 4 U.

International Group of the Year went to American R&B duo Silk Sonic, made up of singer Bruno Mars and rapper-singer Anderson .Paak.

Adele, 33, was nominated alongside Little Simz and Dave, Sheeran and Sam Fender for an award that has dropped separate gongs for men and women.

Adele’s song of the year — Easy on Me — was the first to be released from her comeback album 30, a record she has said she made to explain her divorce to her young son.

Little Simz performing at The Brits. Getty

“I'd like to dedicate this award to my son, and to Simon, to his dad. This album was all of our journey, not just mine,” a tearful Adele said, referring to former husband Simon Konecki.

“I'm very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something that was so personal to me. Not many people would do stuff like that any more.

“I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman, being a female artist. I'm really proud of us.”

Sheeran kicked off the Brit Awards with a surprise performance alongside metal rockers Bring Me The Horizon before picking up the songwriter award

Ed Sheeran performs during The Brits. Getty

“As this is a songwriting prize I really would not be here without the fantastic people I get to work with, so thank you to all of them,” he said.

“But also, my wife Cherry, who at the drop of a hat will come to the middle of nowhere to a really secluded studio and kind of live in-house and be so supportive while we just make songs and songs and songs and songs, so thank you so much and you're the best.”

Little Simz dedicated her winner's speech to inspiring children from different backgrounds to “keep dreaming".

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey so far. My name is Simbiatu Ajikawo. I am from North London, Islington.

“I grew up on a council estate. I am an independent artist and to be here tonight receiving this award is such a blessing. I am so grateful.”

The winners in full