Tearful Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to Covid-19: 'We’ve run out of time'

Adele has announced that she is postponing her Las Vegas residency, which was due to start at Caesars Palace this weekend.

The British singer took to Instagram to tell fans, posting a tearful message saying the event had been “absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid," and that dates would be rescheduled.

“Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted, I’m gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time,” she said.

The singer was due to perform her Weekends With Adele show every Friday and Saturday from January 21 until April 16. Tickets had been selling on the secondary market for up to $30,000, according to reports.

Adele announced her residency in November. It supports the release of her long-awaited fourth studio album, 30, on November 19, to much critical acclaim.

The album debuted at No 1 in 30 countries, and became the fourth UK No 1 album for Adele, 33 – a record for a female act. All of her previous albums – 25, 21 and 19 – also featured in the UK chart the week of 30’s release.

The album details Adele's divorce from charity executive husband Simon Konecki. She has described it as some of her most personal and favourite music she has ever made.

Adele, who has a home in the Los Angeles area, had previously announced she will play two concerts at London’s Hyde Park in July 2022, but has not announced a full-scale tour.

Concert residencies in Las Vegas have become a major attraction in recent years for musicians who do not wish to travel extensively on traditional tours. Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Usher, Barry Manilow and Shania Twain are among the top acts already playing there, or who have announced several dates in the next few months.

– Additional reporting by Bloomberg