Quebec mansion where Adele filmed 'Easy On Me' video for sale for $4.4 million

The Canada mansion chosen by Adele as the setting for her Easy On Me video is on the market.

This week's International Property of the Week, the sprawling estate was selected by the British singer and Canadian director Xavier Dolan as the backdrop for the emotional video, which marked Adele's return to the public eye in October.

The key details

More than only one property, the 70-hectare Quebec estate includes a vineyard and six buildings with a total of 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. There is a castle and chapel on site.

It is on the market for 5,499,000 Canadian dollars ($4,391,343).

What's the story?

Named the Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnes, the sprawling estate is located in the town of Sutton in Quebec. It is a few minutes from the US border and a 90-minute drive from Montreal.

The sale includes 70 hectares of land and six different properties, as well as a vineyard with 7,000 vines and a production facility for making ice, red, white and port wine. The estate also has a grove with thousands of maple trees. The six structures have a total of 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and four powder rooms.

Built in 1846, the main residence was renovated in 1990 and again in 2021. In 1997, a guesthouse was added, followed by the chapel and castle in 2008. It is the large red ballroom in the main house that serves as the set of the Easy On Me video.

The large red ballroom in the main house served as the set for Adele's 'Easy On Me' video. Photo: Engel & Volkers

What the agent says

“This special property is truly one of a kind. It combines the benefits of a prime location with a range of different options for commercial and private use. Properties in this category rarely come on to the market,” says Engel & Volkers Montreal's David O’Malley.