Fans react to Adele's new music video 'Oh My God': 'So fun to watch. I'm mesmerised'

Adele has released a new music video for her song Oh My God, the second single from her latest album, 30.

The entire video is in black-and-white and just under four minutes. But rather than seeing a sulking Adele, 33, we’re given a video in which the British singer undergoes a stylish journey as she is shown in a trio of outfits that reflect her current mood. Even the track itself is more of an upbeat, R&B-infused sound over the soulful vocals and sad ballads she's known for.

In the video, the first look features Adele in a Harris Reed transparent blouse covered with polka dots. She pairs it with a black corset top and an empire waist skirt. Next, we’re given a new custom look from a Louis Vuitton, which has the singer sporting a Nicolas Ghesquiere-designed brocade gown and white caplet as she sings in front of a neon halo.

Finally, she’s shown in a haute couture piece from Vivienne Westwood. Adele wears a red satin gown with a matching silk tulle bolero. She offered a preview of the look on Instagram ahead of the music video’s unveiling.

A study conducted by Love the Sales, which tracks insights into global shopping trends and celebrity fashion influences, says there was a high demand for brocade print clothing in the hours following the release of the music video, with searches up 316 per cent. There was also an increased demand for black leather gloves (170 per cent), polka dot tops (100 per cent), black corset tops (78 per cent) and pearl drop earrings (77 per cent).

The music video has been viewed more than eight million times since its release on Wednesday. Fans have also taken to social media to react to it. Here's a look at some of the best reactions:

A user called her "stunning" in the video:

Another said they were absolutely "mesmerised" and that it was "so fun to watch":

I love Adele’s new video, “Oh My God”. A rare sign of her. And yes she indeed eats the 🍎. So fun to watch . I’m mesmerized. #Adele #Adele #OhMyGod #AdeleOMG pic.twitter.com/rDnigCJThe — Meoochman (@imnotfine21) January 12, 2022

One user praised her music and lyrics, calling Adele a "musical legend":

Is the artist of the century, songs are so masterful, the lyrica is always beautiful, her elegance to dress and the video format are from an artist from the 80s & 90s, @Adele has been a musical legend for a long time, it will be difficult to overcome her 👑#OhMyGod#AdeleOMG pic.twitter.com/Ej3KfLzPs8 — A³⁰ (@Adelefo_ever) January 12, 2022

Someone else said that a frame from the music video reminded them of artwork, and that it should be framed in Mexico City's Palacio de Bellas Artes, a cultural centre:

Upon the video's release, Adele thanked her crew involved on social media, "I got to work with Sam Brown again for Oh My God who directed the Rolling in the Deep video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least."

"We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious – thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun," she wrote.

She said, "Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus – Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my 'I'm a hot mess' song in!"