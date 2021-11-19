31 photos that chart Adele's style journey: Best for Last

Adele is back in the spotlight.

Six years since her last album release, she has returned with 30.

The English singer is known for her many hits, including 2011's Turning Tables, and that's exactly what she has done when it comes to her wardrobe choices.

The singer-songwriter, 33, was once the reigning queen of the little black dress, but has become more sartorially adventurous in her 13-year career.

The Easy on Me star, who broke on to the scene with her 2008 album 19, still likes to keeps it classic, but has definitely broadened her colour palette in recent years.

Often plucking gowns from storied labels including Burberry and Valentino, the singer – born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins – has a penchant for structured cuts, a sprinkle of sparkle and vintage-inspired beauty looks.

She's also dabbled in designers from the region, choosing a deep-red gown by Zuhair Murad for the Australian leg of her world tour in 2017.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

– This article was first published on October 27, 2020